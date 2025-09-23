Indian cricket team batter Abhishek Sharma revealed how Pakistan pacers tried to rile them up during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash on Sunday. During India's batting, both Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma got into war of words with Pakistan fast bowlers. Shubman Gill and Shaheen Afridi had a couple of altercations during the first few overs. Tensions flared massively when Abhishek also got into a spat with Haris Rauf and the on-field umpire had to step in. Following India's six-wicket win, Abhishek said that there were "personal attacks" from the Pakistan players and he decided to teach them a lesson along with Gill.

"I felt today was the day to bring out such a performance. Personally, I didn't like how they were making personal attacks after every ball. I felt it was important to give an answer to them," Abhishek said in a conversation with Gaurav Kapur, Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan on Sony Sports.

"This is not how you play cricket. Shubman and I just had a chat that we will give an answer after winning the match," he added.

Earlier, Abhishek opened up about his 105-run partnership with Shubman Gill which laid down the foundation for India's impressive run chase.

"Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That's why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team. (on his stand with Gill) We have been playing since school days, we enjoy each other's company, we thought we would do it and today was the day. The way he was giving it back, I really enjoyed it. If you see someone playing like this, it's because the team supports me and they back me. That's the intent I show and I'm practicing really hard and if it's my day, I'm gonna win it for my team," he said at the post-match presentation.