Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara hailed Abhishek Sharma as "one of the best players" in T20 cricket, during an interaction with NDTV. His remark came amid the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, where Abhishek currently leads the batting charts with 173 runs in four matches. During the Super Four clash against Pakistan last week, the 25-year-old hit a match-winning 74 off just 39 balls as India chased down a 172-run target with seven balls to spare. Pujara, who retired from all forms of the game last month, also praised Team India's bench strength, crediting domestic cricket and the IPL for preparing players to step up whenever given an opportunity.

"We've got some fab talent. Abhishek is one of the best t20 players. The bench strength across formats is very good, we saw what happened in England. Whenever they'll get an opportunity, they'll be ready thanks to domestic cricket and the IPL. The Indian team will be a hard team to beat if it continues (to play like this), there is tremendous potential in the team," Pujara told NDTV during Phore Club launch event.

Pujara wished Team India success in the Asia Cup, praising their recent performances and expressing confidence they can win the tournament.

"The Indian team has been doing very well, all the best to them, they've been playing some great cricket, I wish them the best to win," he added.

On his retirement, the 37-year-old said it's only been a month and he hasn't had much time to plan, but is open to opportunities including media work and pursuing pickleball.

"I want to learn different sports, pickleball is there in my mind. Post retirement I haven't had time to think, it's been a month. I'll surely have plans. Media work is something I'll do. I'm open to all opportunities. I want to get better at pickleball and try having a good time."