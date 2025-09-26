Before the high-octane India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 title clash on Sunday, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan once again showcased his trademark wit on social media, reacting to a viral moment from the ongoing Asia Cup. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, while commenting on the India vs Pakistan match, accidentally floundered cricketer Abhishek Sharma's name, mentioning Abhishek Bachchan instead, sparking chatter among fans online.

Known for his sharp humour and engaging presence on X (formerly Twitter), Abhishek responded with a light-hearted quip that quickly struck a chord with netizens. He wrote, "Sir, with all due respect... don't think they'll even manage that! And I'm not even good at playing cricket," he wrote on X.

Sir, with all due respect… don't think they'll even manage that! And I'm not even good at playing cricket. https://t.co/kTy2FgB10j — Abhishek(@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2025

The actor, who is also a passionate supporter of sports and owns multiple teams across various leagues, gave fans a good chuckle with his tongue-in-cheek remark, adding a fun twist to the ongoing discussion.

As Pakistan readies itself for the first-ever Asia Cup final against India, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson's message for his side was to "just focus on cricket" despite all the off-the-field controversies going on between these two arch-rivals, which have raised the intensity and stakes of the title clash.

Fiery spells from pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf not only powered Pakistan to an 11-run win over Bangladesh, but also the first-ever India-Pakistan final in the history of the tournament in 41 years. Given whatever has happened off the field, the intensity and stakes will be high during the final and could see tempers flaring, with both sides gunning for Asian supremacy.

Speaking during the post-match presser, Hesson said, "My message is just focus on cricket. That is what we would be doing. Those things, you (the media) probably know more than I do. I deal with the cricket side. In terms of gestures, there has always been passion, has not there, during the high-pressure matches. Our focus would be just on playing a good game."