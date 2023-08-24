Gearing up for a busy period where the Indian team will be involved in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli aced the Yo-Yo test score. Taking to Instagram, the talismanic Indian batter shared a picture of him on the ground right after the fitness test. With the picture, Kohli also revealed his Yo-Yo test score which came out to be 17.2. As per reports, the BCCI demands at least a score of 16.5 from players in Yo-Yo tests. Kohli is happily quite ahead of the mark.

Earlier, it was revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has organised a preparatory camp in Bengaluru for players ahead of the start of the Asia Cup. While most of the players have already joined the camp, those who were busy with the T20I series against Ireland, are expected to join on August 25.

Even India's head coach Rahul Dravid and a few other members of the coaching staff are expected to be at the NCA for the camp.

The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin on August 30, with the Indian team's first match on September 02 against Pakistan. The next three months remain crucial for India's success in marquee events. After the conclusion of the Asia Cup, the entire focus would go to the preparations for the ODI World Cup.

India's Asia Cup squad:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Traveling stand-by player:Sanju Samson

