The Asia Cup 2023 matches have been severely affected by rain during the entire stretch of the competition and the final between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday was not different. The toss took place on time but the game did not start as rain halted proceedings at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the entire ground had to be covered properly by the groundstaff. If match is completely washed out on Sunday, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has kept a reserve day for the final on Monday (September 18). The final is the second match to have a reserve day after the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat against India. Sri Lanka made one change to their side while India made six changes to the team that lost to Bangladesh.

"Would have batted first too, looks like a dry pitch. We are confident of chasing down whatever Sri Lanka put on the board. This is a good chance to go aggressive with the ball and see what the surface has to offer. We came really close last game, anything about 240 on this surface is good. Our job today is to do well with the ball, and then see what we can do with the bat," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

"The crowd have been brilliant, good support for both teams but probably a bit more for Sri Lanka. Hopefully, they get to witness a good final. Everyone's back after the rest in the last game, Axar is injured so Washington Sundar comes in for him," he added when asked about the team composition.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana