Sri Lanka youngster Dunith Wellalage was in tremendous form as he took the wickets of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to leave the Indian cricket team top order in disarray during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash on Tuesday. The 20-year-old, who was the top wicket-taker for his side in the U-19 World Cup 2022, struck in his very first over as Gill did not read the length properly and was castled by a straight delivery. Wellalage's pace variation makes him incredibly hard for batters to read and that proved to be the case with Kohli as well. The ball stopped a bit after pitching but Kohli was already into his shot. It meant that he played the shot very early and Dasun Shanaka had no problems in completing the catch.

Rohit looked in very good touch and he brought up his 51st half-century in 44 balls. But, he also lost his wicket to Wellalage as the ball kept a bit low and went right through his defenses to hit the leg stump.

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in a Asia Cup Super 4 match. India have made one change with spin all-rounder Axar Patel coming in for pacer Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka are unchanged.

India:Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana.