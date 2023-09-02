Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat during the Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Rohit's Pakistan counterpart - Babar Azam - was left disappointed at the outcome as he would have opted to bat as well but made it clear that they will do their best to make the most of the situation. Pakistan made no changes to their playing XI which comprehensively defeated Nepal in the first match of the competition. (India vs Pakistan, Live Updates)

"We would have batted first, but toss is not in our hands. We have played a lot of cricket here, so we know the conditions. Top teams are playing so Asia Cup is good. We'll try to do our best. We are playing with the same combination, no changes. Performing well always gives you confidence, we'll try to capitalize. It's a high intensity match, we'll try to be calm and composed," Babar Azam said at the toss.

Shreyas Iyer made his return to the Indian cricket team playing XI while Mohammed Shami missed out as Rohit Sharma went with three pacers in Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf