Legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar has questioned Pakistan skipper Babar Azam over his captaincy tactics in the washed-out encounter against India in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2023. Akhtar feels Babar gave too many overs to the spinners after the pacers had rattled India's top-order. The spin trio of Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, and Salman Ali Agha conceded 131 runs in 21 overs without taking a wicket. According to Akhtar, Babar should've kept a pacer from end to put pressure on India's middle-order.

"I don't think Babar should have given that many overs to spinners. He could have kept the pace battery intact from one end and a spinner from the other. That is where I disagree with Babar, he used spin too much and gave up on the attack," Akhtar said during an interaction organised by Star Sports.

India were reeling at 66/4 at one stage before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya did the repair job in the middle overs.

Both Kishan and Pandya missed out on their centuries, dismissed on 82 and 87 respectively as India went on to post a respectable total of 266.

Akhtar, on the other hand, was all praise for Pakistan pacers Shaheen and Rauf.

"These youngsters are very, very talented. It gives me so much happiness to think that Pakistan is being able to produce such fast bowlers over and over again. I would say Shaheen Shah Afridi is bowling is at the top of his career right now, and Haris Rauf has the same mindset, that he just has to keep picking wickets," he added.

India and Pakistan will square off once again on Sunday in the Super 4 stage.