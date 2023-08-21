The Indian cricket team squad for Asia Cup 2023 was announced on Monday and during the press conference following the reveal, skipper Rohit Sharma faced a lot of questions regarding the possible team combinations and how the batting order can look against Pakistan in the first match of the competition. However, the veteran batter was completely unfazed by the queries and he came up with a straight yet hilarious answer. He explained that most slots in the batting order are already decided with No. 4 and 5 being the slots where some flexibility is possible. He further explained that youngsters will be shuffled in different positions and joked that the team will not indulge in 'madness' like "sending a opener to bat at No 8".

“The openers will bat at their positions, same with the number 3, the spot is fixed (for Virat Kohli), KL Rahul played at number 5 before the injury he will do the same in Asia Cup, Hardik Pandya will bat at number 6 while number 7 is for Ravindra Jadeja. Players can shuffle a bit at numbers 4 and 5, there is no problem in that aspect, it's important to have that flexibility in the squad," Rohit said at the press conference.

Rohit in Press Conferences gotta be my fav genre #AsiaCup2023pic.twitter.com/H6FisJ81Td — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) August 21, 2023

“When we came to the ODI team there was no fixed batting position for the youngsters. Look at my batting positions when I started, I batted from top to bottom. Every youngster batted from top to bottom at the start of their career. It's not that we will send the opener to number 8 or vice versa. We don't do such madness (yeh pagalpanti nahi karte hum). A little bit of shuffling is important for the team," he added.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (backup)