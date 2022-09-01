Suryakumar Yadav played a scintillating knock on Wednesday against Hong Kong to help India qualify for the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. He walked in to bat with India facing the threat of putting up a below par total after an unusually slow innings by KL Rahul. The Indian number 4 hit six boundaries and six sixes to power his way to an unbeaten 68 off 26 balls and helped India post 192/2 in 20 overs.

Virat Kohli also remained unbeaten on 59 off just 44 deliveries to continue his return to form.

In the post match press conference a journalist asked Suryakumar Yadav whether he will open the innings with captain Rohit Sharma at some point as part of the various combinations and experiments that the team will engage in ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar immediately interjected the journalist and asked her, "Do you want us to drop KL bhai? (KL Rahul)," and started laughing as he shot back at the journalist.

"See, he (Rahul) is also returning from an injury and he also needs time and we have some time right now. As I have mentioned earlier I am flexible and ready to bat at any number. I have informed the coach and the captain that I can play at any number just that they should ensure that I play," he added and continued to laugh.

"There are a lot of things that we have planned and are trying to execute and it is better to do it in a match than in practice as it will give us a better idea," Suryakumar added.

KL Rahul has faced a lot of criticism after his knock of 36 off 39 balls against Hong Kong. This kind of an approach is contrary to what the team is trying to achieve, which is to play fearless and aggressive cricket in T20Is ahead of the World Cup.

He was also dismissed for a golden duck against Pakistan in India's first match of the tournament.