All eyes would be on Virat Kohli when India start their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on August 28. In recent times, the former India captain has time and again failed to come close to the consistency that he once exuded. While he has failed to score a ton since November, 2019, Kohli's recent form has been far from satisfactory. He failed to score big on the Tour of England in all three formats. He was rested for the Tour of West Indies as well as Zimbabwe and will be making a comeback in the Asia Cup.

Ahead of the continental event, Kohli opened up on his struggles. "I know where my game stands and you cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability to counter situations and counter conditions and counter different kinds of bowling. So, this for me, is an easier phase to process, but I don't want to put this phase behind me," Kohli was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

"I want to learn from it and I want to understand what are the core values that I have, as a sportsperson and as a human being. As long as I'm ticking those boxes, I know there are ups and downs, and when I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be. My experiences are sacred to me. Whatever I have experienced in this phase or in the past, as well one thing that I can vouch for, is that I have never valued myself more as a person."

The Asia Cup starts on August 27 in the UAE while the final will be played September 11.