India and Pakistan will be squaring off on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. Both the sides are currently gearing up for the high-octane clash, which will be the first match between them since the T20 World Cup last year. While India's Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the entire tournament, Pakistan also suffered a big blow before their Asia Cup campaign kicks off as the side will see its ace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi missing the continental event.

Though he is set to miss the Asia Cup in UAE, Shaheen made sure he didn't miss the opportunity to meet his Indian opponents ahead of his side's clash.

The Pakistan Cricket Board uploaded a video on social media late Thursday in which Shaheen could be seen meeting the likes of Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.

His meeting with the Indian wicketkeeper turned out to be a rather funny one.

During his chat with Pant, Shaheen hilariously told him that he wants to bat like the Indian southpaw and hit one-handed sixes like him.

"Yaar main soch raha hu aapki tarah bas batting shuru kar du, ek haath se chhakke lagaau (I'm thinking to start batting like you, hit one-handed sixes)," said Shaheen Afridi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have been handed another injury scare with fast bowler Mohammad Wasim pulling out of practice with back pain ahead of the side's Asia Cup campaign opener against India.

The 21-year-old was sent for an MRI scan to determine the severity of his injury after he complained of lower back pain during a net session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday.

