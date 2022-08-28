Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 match against India and Pakistan, players from both camps have been exchanging pleasantries during the training session. One heartwarming incident happened on Thursday when the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant met Shaheen Shah Afridi to check up on his injury. Shaheen has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has now said that he was touched with the way Team India came up to Shaheen to check up on his injury.

“I was actually touched by the way they met Shaheen Shah Afridi during Thursday's training session and expressed their support to him. The visuals of the players interacting with each other were also heartwarming and reflected the respect and friendship they enjoy. But on the match day, everything will be kept aside and players from either side will come hard at each other in an effort to overpower the other," said Babar in an official release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

On a head to head, India lead Pakistan 7-2. However, in the past 12 months, India have played 29 matches and won 22, while Pakistan have played 13 matches and lost two.

This will be the 15th edition of the Asia Cup since its inception in 1984, but only the second time it will be played on a T20 format. India had won the 2016 event in Bangladesh played on the T20 format, while Pakistan had finished third.

“I know there is tremendous excitement in both the countries but for us, it is just another game. Our preparations have been excellent and we will take the field oozing with confidence. Our victory over India 11 months ago at the same venue is a good reference point, but that's all. While we will continue to reflect on it positively, Sunday and any other matches down the line will be new fixtures that will be played in new conditions," said Babar.

“I have always believed you don't need any additional motivation to play and perform for Pakistan. Representing your country at a global stage itself is a huge honour and pride, and the objective is always to make the country proud," he added.