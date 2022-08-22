UAE and Singapore will be squaring off against each other in Match 3 of the Asia Cup qualifiers on Monday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman. UAE started off their campaign with a loss against Kuwait on Sunday by 1 wicket. Singapore met a similar fate as they also lost their opening clash against Hong Kong by 8 runs on Saturday. It will be interesting to see which team will be registering their first win of the tournament.

When will UAE vs Singapore, Asia Cup qualifier match be played?

UAE vs Singapore, Asia Cup qualifier match will be played on Monday, August 22.

Where will UAE vs Singapore, Asia Cup qualifier match be played?

UAE vs Singapore, Asia Cup qualifier match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

When will UAE vs Singapore, Asia Cup qualifier match start?

UAE vs Singapore, Asia Cup qualifier match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will UAE vs Singapore, Asia Cup qualifier match be broadcast?

UAE vs Singapore, Asia Cup qualifier match will be broadcasted on Star Sports network.

Where will live streaming of UAE vs Singapore, Asia Cup qualifier match be available?

The live streaming for the UAE vs Singapore, Asia Cup qualifier match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)