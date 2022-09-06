India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Pathum Nissanka guides it to third man for one more.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Kusal Mendis tucks it to square leg for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, Kusal Mendis looks to play at it but gets his bat as the ball rolls towards the keeper. Dot.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Fifty up for Pathum Nissanka! What an innings! Fuller and on middle, Pathum Nissanka knocks it to long on for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller one this time, Kusal Mendis knocks it to long off for one again.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, Pathum Nissanka tucks it to square leg for one.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Pathum Nissanka drives it to covers for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, on off, Kusal Mendis eases it to short third man for one. Another stumping appeal. The replay shows that the batter was in again. Good running!
8.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses it on off, Pathum Nissanka works it to mid-wicket for one. A stumping appeal taken upstairs. The replay shows that the batter was well in. A direct hit and he would have been a goner.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fantastic batting from Pathum Nissanka. Fuller one on off, Pathum Nissanka slog sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, on middle, Kusal Mendis plays it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, Pathum Nissanka knocks it to mid off for one.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, Pathum Nissanka sweeps it towards backward square leg for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls it fuller again, Kusal Mendis works it to mid-wicket for one more.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, on off, Pathum Nissanka flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls it outside off, this is eased to point for a single.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Brilliant shot. Fuller and on off, Kusal Mendis gets on his knee and lofts it over deep extra covers for a maximum.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, Pathum Nissanka cuts it to deep point for one.
Ravichandran Ashwin is into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Pathum Nissanka guides it to backward point for one again.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one this time, Kusal Mendis slaps it to deep covers for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Pathum Nissanka cuts it. Yuzvendra Chahal makes a good shot at backward point diving to his left. They collect one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Good length again, Kusal Mendis eases it to covers for one again.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Pathum Nissanka gently flicks it to backward square leg for one more.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it on middle and fuller, Kusal Mendis works it to mid-wicket for one.
Hardik Pandya is back on.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Kusal Mendis guides it to short third man for one.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Yuzvendra Chahal bowls it on off, Kusal Mendis defends it towards the off side.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Excellent shot. Fuller and on middle, Kusal Mendis gets on his knees and lofts it over long off and into the crowd. Maximum!
5.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls it outside off again, Kusal Mendis cuts it but finds the fielder at point. Dot.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off this time, Pathum Nissanka guides it to short third man for one.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot. Slightly shorter and on middle, Pathum Nissanka slaps it through deep covers for a boundary.
