India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller one this time, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav guides it to deep point for one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Rohit Sharma knocks it to deep extra covers for one.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty up for Rohit Sharma! This one lands on a length and down the leg side, Rohit Sharma plays a paddle sweep over short fine leg for a boundary. It has been a fluent knock from the Indian skipper and he would be looking to kick on and get a big one here.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter again, Suryakumar Yadav punches it to covers for one more.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Rohit Sharma guides it to covers for one.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Excellent timing! Fuller and down the leg side, Rohit Sharma uses the pace of the ball and flicks it over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
Asitha Fernando is back on. His first over went for 14 runs.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one this time, Suryakumar Yadav looks to slog sweep it but gets a bottom edge. The ball rolls towards deep square leg. They collect two.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot. Slightly shorter and on off, Suryakumar Yadav pulls it through deep mid-wicket for a boundary!
8.4 overs (1 Run) Brilliant attempt! A shortish delivery and on off, Rohit Sharma goes back and punches it aerially towards left of the cover fielder. Dasun Shanaka makes a one-handed diving effort but just gets his hand to it. They collect one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, on off, Suryakumar Yadav sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) This one lands fuller and on middle, Rohit Sharma knocks it to mid on for one.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter one and outside off, Rohit Sharma drives it to deep extra covers for a brace.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Good length again, this is flicked towards deep mid-wicket for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, slower too, Suryakumar Yadav slaps it but doesn't connect well. The ball rolls towards backward point. They collect one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter on off but it bounces a bit low. Suryakumar Yadav looks it pull it but misses. Luckily for him, the ball goes just over the stumps to the keeper.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Suryakumar Yadav eases it to the cover fielder. Dot ball!
7.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and around off, Rohit Sharma flicks it to backward square leg for one.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length and down the leg side, Rohit Sharma gently flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a brace. This brings up fifty for India. Good running!
Chamika Karunaratne is back on. He went for 7 runs in his first over.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Delivers it fuller and outside off, Rohit Sharma taps it to covers for one.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on off, Rohit Sharma uses his feet and knocks it to long on for a brace.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Wanindu Hasaranga serves it on off, Rohit Sharma drives it but finds the fielder at covers.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, outside off, Suryakumar Yadav drives it to deep extra covers for one again.
6.2 overs (1 Run) This one lands outside off, Rohit Sharma drives it to covers for one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Wanindu Hasaranga starts with a fuller one down the middle, Rohit Sharma defends it solidly.
Wanindu Hasaranga is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Another one outside off, fuller in length, Rohit Sharma digs it to mid on for one.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Maheesh Theekshana bowls it outside off, Rohit Sharma eases it towards the fielder at point. Dot.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Darts it on off, Suryakumar Yadav knocks it to mid on for one more.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off this time, Rohit Sharma works it to mid-wicket for one.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot. This is flatter and down the middle, Rohit Sharma gets on his knees and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a one bounce boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on leg, Suryakumar Yadav flicks it to square leg for one.
