India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup, 2022
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Wow! What a finish to this cracker of a game! Sri Lanka have nailed another run-chase here, third time in the row in this Asia Cup and they now take a big step towards the summit clash of this tournament. The dressing room is happy and so are all Lankan fans. India, on the other hand, tried hard but they failed to play the consistent cricket one requires to win big games and are on a brink of getting eliminated from this competition.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Oh, this was sloppy from India here! Slightly shorter and outside off, Dasun Shanaka looks to play at it but misses and calls for one. Pant has a shy but misses as the ball goes towards Singh. He looks to hit it driect at the non-striker's end but misses as well and the over throw allows the batters to take another run. This has cost India the ASIA CUP! Sri Lanka win by 6 wickets.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls it very full and on leg, Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to heave it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls towards the off side. They take one. Credit to Arshdeep Singh with the way he has bowled in this over. Can he pull off a heist here?
Plenty of chat between the skipper and the bowler. A big ball coming up....
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Yorker and on middle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa digs it to deep mid-wicket for a brace. Good running! Tension all around as just 3 needed now from 3 balls!
19.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Dasun Shanaka looks to drive it but mistimes it to backward point for one. Brilliant bowling this! 5 needed from 4 now!
19.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker and on middle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa digs it to the leg side for one. Good ball to start with. Can he nail some more yorkers here?
Arshdeep Singh will bowl the final over! Only 7 needed now from 6 balls!
18.6 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa guides it to point for one. Sensible from Bhanuka Rajapaksa!
18.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Dasun Shanaka digs it to extra covers for one.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Fuller and outside off, Dasun Shanaka looks to drive it but gets a thick outside edge as the ball races the third man fence. Not the shot he intended to play but he will take it. Sri Lanka need 9 from 8 now!
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A low full toss outside off, Dasun Shanaka smashes it through covers for a boundary! Dasun Shanaka was expecting the line to be outside off and that is what Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivers and gets punished. 13 needed from 9 now.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Another one wide outside off as this is left alone. Pressure on Bhuvi now!
18.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! This one lands wide outside off, Dasun Shanaka leaves it alone.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa flicks it to square leg for one.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it wide outside off following the batter, Dasun Shanaka shuffles across for a paddle scoop but finds the fielder at short fine leg. They cross.
Can Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowl a good penultimate over here?
17.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Dasun Shanaka flicks it towards backward square leg for one. 21 needed from the last 2 overs now!
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fuller and on leg, Dasun Shanaka uses the pace of the ball and helps it over fine leg for a maximum. Good shot! These are big six runs in the context of this game.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on leg, Dasun Shanaka looks to loft it but misses. The ball goes between his bat and pad and just past the stumps. Close!
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On a length and outside off, Dasun Shanaka looks to drive it but gets an outside edge. Pant dives full-length to his right but fails to reach it and the ball runs away towards the fence. Lucky boundary!
17.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and down the leg side, Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to clip it but misses.The ball hits his pads and rolls towards the leg side. A leg bye taken.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to slap it but misses.
Hardik Pandya comes onto bowl his final over! Three overs for 24 runs so far.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A yorker and down the leg side, Dasun Shanaka looks to flick it but misses as the ball hits his pads. A stifled appeal but the umpire is uninterested. 33 needed off 18 now!
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Dasun Shanaka drives it and calls for one. A misfield at extra-cover by Rohit allows the batters to steal another run. Two taken.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Bangs a shorter one on middle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to pull it but mistimes it to mid on. They collect one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, outside off, Dasun Shanaka swings it hard but finds the fielder at deep point. They take one.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller and wide outside off, Dasun Shanaka slices it through third man for a boundary. This man is a dangerous player, so if India have to win from here, they need to keep taking wickets.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker and on off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa digs it to point for one.
Arshdeep Singh is back on. Two overs for 26 runs so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, on off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa flicks it to square leg for one. 42 needed now from 24 balls!
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and outside off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to loft it but mistimes it completely. The ball carries and falls just behind the fielder at point. Bhanuka Rajapaksa gets a lucky escape. Two taken.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Dasun Shanaka flicks it to square leg for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On middle this this, Bhanuka Rajapaksa guides it to third man for one.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one lands fuller and on off, quicker too, Bhanuka Rajapaksa uses his feet and lofts it. The ball goes high up in the air and lands just over the long on fence. Maximum!
15.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, on off, Dasun Shanaka taps it to short covers for one.
