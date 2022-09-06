India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Sri Lanka were brilliant with the new ball and at the death but they would be disappointed with way they went about their business in the middle overs. They let Indian off the hook after taking two early wickets as their spinners, especially Wanindu Hasaranga had an off day today. However, young Dilshan Madushanka was brilliant both at the start and at the death and got three important wickets. Chamika Karunaratne also took two wickets and skipper, Dasun Shanaka was expensive but got two big wickets. Maheesh Theekshana got a solitary wicket of Rohit Sharma. Overall, a decent performance from the Lankans and they need to bat well now to chase this total. They have done that in the last two games and it would be interesting to see how they go about their business tonight. Stay tuned for the run-chase!
India's start with the bat was not ideal as they lost two big wickets of Rahul and Kohli inside the first three overs. However, Rohit Sharma was in his elements today and never let the Sri Lankan bowlers dominate the proceedings. He smashed 72 runs from just 41 balls and was supported well by Yadav. The 97-run stand was broken in the 13th over when Rohit got out and after that India lost their way a bit. There were some decent contributions but India lost way too may wickets in the death overs and ended with 173 on the board.
A very good finish by Sri Lanka at the death! At one stage, India look all set to get at least over 180 here but Sri Lanka got wickets at regular intervals in the end and have taken the momentum with them going into the second half. India still have got runs on the board and that can be crucial in a big game like this.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Dropped! Slightly shorter and on off, Ravichandran Ashwin smashes it but mistimes it completely. The ball carries towards long on where Wanindu Hasaranga drops a sitter. They collect two. India end their innings for 173/8.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good shot. On a length and on off, Ravichandran Ashwin hangs back and heaves it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Important runs for India.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Arshdeep Singh hits it towards mid on and calls for one. The fielder has a shy at the non striker's end but misses. A direct hit and Arshdeep Singh was a goner.
Arshdeep Singh is the next batter in.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Another one bites the dust. India lose their eighth wicket. This is fuller and on leg, slower too, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is too early to swing at it and misses. The ball hits the stumps and Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks out for a duck.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Ravichandran Ashwin plays it towards long on for one.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and outside off, Ravichandran Ashwin slices it into the gap through point. The fielder chases it well. They take two runs.
Who will bowl the last over? It will be Chamika Karunaratne.
18.6 overs (0 Run) An end to an excellent over. Two wickets off it. Fuller and outside off, Bhuvneshwar Kumar looks to play at it but misses. Dot!
18.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls it outside off this time, Ravichandran Ashwin eases it to point for one.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on off, Ravichandran Ashwin flicks it to mid-wicket for a brace.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the next batter in.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This one is slightly shorter and on off, Rishabh Pant pulls it but mistimes it completely. The ball carries towards deep mid-wicket towards Pathum Nissanka who takes it easily. Dilshan Madushanka gets his third wicket!
18.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, outside off, Ravichandran Ashwin guides it to backward point for one.
Ravichandran Ashwin is the next batter in.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Bowls it fuller and on the middle, Deepak Hooda moves to his off side to scoops it but misses. The ball knocks over the middle pole and Deepak Hooda has to walk away this time. Superb bowling from Dilshan Madushanka.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one, on off, Rishabh Pant drills it to long off. The fielder does well at the boundary line. They collect a couple of runs.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bowls it wide outside off, Rishabh Pant looks to play at it but misses.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Deepak Hooda drives it to covers for one.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) An attempted yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss. Deepak Hooda gets on his knee and swings it. The fielder does well at deep backward square leg. They collect two.
17.4 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Oh, this is unbelievable! Sri Lankan players will feel that this is a harsh call. Dasun Shanaka bowls it short and around off. Hooda rides the bounce and slices it straight to the short third man fielder. He takes the catch and Lankan players start celebrating. However, the umpire decides to check for the height of the delivery. The wide ball was the first bouncer of the over and the replays roll in and the it is signalled as a no ball for height. So, Deepak Hooda survives and it will be Free Hit coming up as well now.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes fuller and down the leg side. Hooda looks to flick it but misses.
Deepak Hooda is the next batter in.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The skipper gets his second wicket. This one lands fuller and on off, Hardik Pandya heaves it but doesn't get the power right. The ball carries towards deep mid-wicket. Pathum Nissanka settles under it and pouches it in safe hands. This is an important wicket for Sri Lanka at this stage in the game!
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on off, Hardik Pandya flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Shorter and on leg, Hardik Pandya leaves it alone.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the crowd. Fuller and on off, slower too, Hardik Pandya lofts it over long off for a maximum. Excellent timing.
Dasun Shanaka is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Hardik Pandya hits it but gets a bottom edge towards mid on. They collect one.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Darts it on middle, Rishabh Pant awkwardly sweeps it to square leg for one.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Rishabh Pant sweeps it but finds the fielder at square leg. Dot.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls fuller and outside off, Hardik Pandya knocks it to mid off for one again.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, on middle, Rishabh Pant sweeps it to square leg for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Wanindu Hasaranga bowls it fuller and on off, Hardik Pandya guides it to covers for one.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot. Fuller and on off, Rishabh Pant eases it to covers.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Another one outside off, Rishabh Pant cuts it but finds the fielder at point.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls it outside off, Hardik Pandya eases it to mid off for one again.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller one this time, Rishabh Pant flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slightly shorter and down the leg side, Rishabh Pant pulls it hard and through deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! This one lands outside leg, Rishabh Pant looks to slog sweep it but misses.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Maheesh Theekshana bowls it fuller and on off, Hardik Pandya knocks it to long off for one.
