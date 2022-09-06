India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Well connected. This one lands fuller and on middle, slower too, Bhanuka Rajapaksa uses his feet and heaves it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
14.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) A very full delivery on leg. Bhanuka Rajapaksa tries to sweep it initially but adjusts his shot and takes a single by clipping it to short fine leg.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Dasun Shanaka clips it to long on for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes fuller and down the leg side. Dasun Shanaka looks to clip it but misses.
Dasun Shanaka is the next batter in.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Another one bites the dust and this time it is Kusal Mendis! What a breakthrough this is for India and Sri Lanka are in a spot of bother now. Chahal is a clver bowlers and is a world-class performer and he is clearly showing all his class today. Bowls a flatter delivery. It is googly that pitches on middle and turns in. Mendis goes back to work it towards the leg side but misses. The ball hits his pads and after a huge appeal from Chahal, the umpire raises his finger. Mendis though goes for the review and the UltraEdge shows no bat here. The Ball Tracking rolls and it shows three reds. Mendis has to take that long walk back to the pavilion.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A tossed up delivery, around off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa defends it towards point.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa walks in next.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ravichandran Ashwin strikes and India get the third wicket now! Sri Lanka are losing their way a bit now. Three wickets in quick succession for India and they are well and truly back in this game now. The good thing that Ashwin does here is that he bowls a nicely flighted delivery, outside off at 84 kph. Danushka Gunathilaka tries to go over the top but does not get the middle of his blade and ends up hitting it straight to KL Rahul at long on. He makes no mistake and Indians are pumped up here.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and fuller. Danushka Gunathilaka defends it towards the leg side. Danushka Gunathilaka looks for a single but is sent back. Pant goes towards the ball quickly and flicks it towards the batter's end but misses.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls a flatter and around leg. Danushka Gunathilaka tries to sweep it but misses and gets hit on the pads.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter on middle. Mendis pulls it bit aerially but well short of the deep square leg fielder for a single.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Incredible shot from Mendis, starts off the over with a boundary! This is short and outside off. Mendis moves across to his right and paddles it wide of the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over, 7 from it! Short delivery and around off. Danushka Gunathilaka lets it go. 69 needed now from 42 balls!
12.5 overs (1 Run) Serves it on a length, on middle. Mendis clips it to deep square leg for a single.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This will ease the pressure that was building. Well played Kusal Mendis! Fifty for him, he has always been a talent to look out for and now he is delivering for his country on the big stage. It is on the shorter side, around off. Mendis waits for it and guides it over short third man for a boundary.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Serves it on a length, around off. Danushka Gunathilaka guides it to third man for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Danushka Gunathilaka defends it back to the bowler. India building pressure here.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, slower delivery on off. Mendis pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! Brilliant from Chahal. This one pitches on leg and turns into Danushka Gunathilaka. He tries to clip it but misses.The ball hits his pads and Chahal appeals but it is drifting down leg and the umpire is not interested. 76 needed now from 48 balls!
11.5 overs (1 Run) A flatter one on middle. Tad shorter as well. Mendis punches it to long off for a single.
Danushka Gunathilaka walks in.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes again and Charith Asalanka's horrid run in this Asia Cup continues! Yuzvendra Chahal is pumped up and India will believe again! This one is nicely tossed up on off. It is a goggly and Charith Asalanka goes for the sweep shot against the turn. However, he gets a huge top edge and the ball goes in the air towards deep square leg. Suryakumar Yadav takes the catch and Indian crowd in the ground erupts!
11.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on off. Charith Asalanka blocks it out.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! Tossed up, around off. Charith Asalanka works it to mid-wicket. Ashwin dives to his right and stops it.
Charith Asalanka is the new batter.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! There is the first wicket for India! Yuzvendra Chahal provides the breakthrough! Chahal bowls it fuller and around leg. Nissanka makes room and goes for the reverse-sweep. He hits it flat but fails to find the gap as Rohit Sharma at point takes a fine catch to his left. A much-needed wicket for India and can they capitalise on this now?
10.6 overs (0 Run) Good delivery to end the over! 77 needed now from 54 balls! Pandya bangs it short and angles it into the body. Mendis ducks under it at the last moment.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single again! On a length and outside off. Nissanka drags it off the inside half of his blade to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Mendis defends it towards the off side for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and outside off. Nissanka slices it uppishly towards deep point for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, on middle. Mendis pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Everything going Sri Lanka's way now! Pandya bowls it short, on middle. Mendis tries to pull it but gets a top edge. The ball goes over the keeper's head and bounces just before the ropes and crosses it.
