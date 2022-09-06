India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over and second for Pant as well. Short and wide outside off. Pant slashes it hard past point for a boundary.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length, on off. Pant defends it back to the bowler.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pant with a cracking shot! Shanaka bowls it short on off. Pant pulls and does so firmly towards the mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
14.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Pant punches it to covers.
Rishabh Pant walks in.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The Sri Lankan skipper strikes in his second delivery! He gets rid of the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav and this is a huge wicket for Sri Lanka. Shanaka after a bowling a slower full ball, bowls a shorter slower delivery this time. It is around off and Suryakumar Yadav looks to ramp it over short third man. However, there is no pace to do that and he ends up just hitting it aerially towards short third man. Maheesh Theekshana completes an easy catch and India lose their fourth wicket.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A slower full ball, around off to start from the Lankan skipper. Pandya hits it to long on for a single.
Dasun Shanaka brings himself into the attack now.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten this time! Short and wide outside off. Suryakumar Yadav tries to cut it but misses. Good over, just 6 from it.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls a flatter one, around off. Pandya punches it to covers for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Suryakumar Yadav works it wide of long on for a single.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) A very full delivery, outside off. Yadav digs it out to point. The batters take off for a run and Wanindu Hasaranga at point fires a direct hit at the bowler's end. The ball deflects off the stumps towards long on and the batters take another run. The leg umpire takes the decision of run out upstairs but Yadav is safe.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls it quicker and flatter on off at 97 kph. Pandya drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter one on off. Yadav drives it to long off for a single.
Maheesh Theekshana is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and outside off. Yadav drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Suryakumar Yadav late cuts it and the ball goes off the outside edge of his blade towards the keeper off the bounce.
12.4 overs (1 Run) A tight single but Hardik is safe in the end. A fuller delivery on off. Pandya drives it to mid off and sets off for a single. The fielder at mid off scores a direct hit and there is an appeal for the run out. The leg umpire takes it upstairs but replays show that Hardik Pandya has made his ground.
12.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Pandya blocks it out.
Hardik Pandya walks in next.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rohit Sharma holes out in the deep! A wicket against the run of play here and the Indian skipper departs after a fantastic counter-attacking knock. This one is short and wide outside off. It is there to hit and Rohit Sharma throws his bat at it. It is actually a slower delivery at 117 kph. The ball goes aerially towards deep cover and staight into the hands of Pathum Nissanka there. Important wicket for Sri Lanka and finally they break this brilliant partnership.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on middle. Suryakumar Yadav knocks it to long on for a single.
Chamika Karunaratne comes into the attack.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rohit Sharma is taking on Sri Lanka's best bowler here! 18 from the over! Wanindu Hasaranga bowls it on off. Rohit Sharma dances down the track and hammers it way over the fence, into the stands straight down the ground for a biggie.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Wanindu Hasaranga with a tossed up delivery on middle. Rohit Sharma uses his feet and makes room. He plays the inside out lofted drive over extra cover for a boundary.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A flatter one on middle. Suryakumar Yadav clips it bit aerially towards long on for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on leg. Sharma flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rohit Sharma uses his feet and launches it into the stands. Tossed up, on middle. Rohit Sharma reaches the pitch of the ball and smashes it down the ground for a biggie.
11.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller one on off. Rohit Sharma drives it to mid off.
Wanindu Hasaranga comes into the attack now.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Oh, direct hit and we would have seen the end of Rohit Sharma for today. A full delivery on middle. Yadav flicks it to deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second run. The throw comes at the bowler's end from the deep but there is no one upto the stumps to catch it. It misses the stumps and Rohit survives as they complete two runs.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Suryakumar Yadav will hit sixes in some unorthodox areas and here is one of them. Yadav skips down the track and Dilshan Madushanka bangs it short, around off. Yadav tries to cut it. However, the ball goes off the thick outside edge over the third man fielder for a maximum.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on off. Rohit Sharma gets across to his right and tries to swing it across the line. He gets the inside edge onto his pads and a single is taken.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on middle. Suryakumar Yadav clips it to long on for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Just short of the man in the deep! Back of a length and around off. Rohit Sharma dances down the track and slashes it aerially. The ball falls short of Pathum Nissanka at sweeper cover and a single is taken.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery, on off. Suryakumar Yadav drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
