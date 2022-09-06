India vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (2 Runs) Bowls a yorker, around off. Mendis still manages to dig it out towards deep backward point for a couple. 18 from the over!
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, into the crowd this! This is a big, big over and still one ball remaining. Slower delivery, around off and tad shorter from 'round the wicket. Mendis picks it and slams it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Nissanka steers it towards third man for a single.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Again, smashed it! No half measures from Nissanka this time. A fullish delivery, outside off. Nissanka smacks it over mid off for a boundary.
4.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Mendis cuts it to deep backward point for a single.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mendis with a lovely shot! A full delivery, outside off. Mendis hits it hard over extra-cover for a boundary. Sri Lanka are going to be aggressive and India need to bowl tighter lines and lengths here.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over, 10 from it! Back of a length, around off. Mendis goes across to his right and tries to paddle it away. However, he gets a glove on it and the ball rolls towards the leg side. A single taken.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! Pandya cramps Mendis for the room and keeps it tad shorter as well, on middle. Mendis defends it back to the bowler.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Serves it on a length, on middle. Nissanka clips it to deep square leg for a single.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on middle. Nissanka works it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
3.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Excellent timing. This one lands fuller and on middle, Pathum Nissanka lofts it over long off for a maximum. Absolute beauty of a shot from Pathum Nissanka!
3.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and down the leg side, Pathum Nissanka shuffles across to flick it behind but misses.
2.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and fuller. Nissanka flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and swinging into leg. Nissanka looks to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! On the shorter side, on off. Nissanka stays tall and slams it down the ground for a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) In the air but short of the fielder again! A fullish delivery, around off. Mendis goes for a big shot down the ground. However, the ball flies off the outside edge of his blade towards the third man region for another single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, around off. Nissanka throws his bat towards it. However, the ball goes off the outside edge aerially and short of the third man fielder for a single.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on middle. Mendis swings it off the inside half of his blade to mid-wicket for a single.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! So, the final delivery spoils a very good over from Singh. Nissanks backs away and Singh follows him with a bouncer. Nissanka goes for the pull shot but the ball goes off the top edge towards fine leg for a boundary.
1.5 overs (1 Run) A tight single! A full delivery, swinging into middle. Mendis drives it to mid on and sets off for a single. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
1.4 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery on middle. Mendis drives it off the inside half of his blade towards the leg side.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Brilliant from Singh! After bowling two inswingers, this time he takes the ball away from the batter. Lands it on a length and around off. Mendis is beaten as he tries to push it away from his body.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on middle. Nissanka heaves it off the inside half of his blade to mid-wicket for a single.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) This time overthrow allows a second run. On a length and swinging into leg. Nissanka dabs it onto the pitch and the ball rolls towards the off side. The batters set off for a single and the fielder has a shy at the batter's end but misses. There is no one backing up and another run is taken.
Arshdeep Singh to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Swinging it into the batter again. It is on middle and leg. Pathum Nissanka clips it to square leg for a single. Good start from Bhuvi!
0.5 over (0 Run) Serves it on a length, around off. Pathum Nissanka defends it from his crease.
0.4 over (0 Run) Drags his length back, swinging into middle and leg again. Pathum Nissanka tries to clip it but misses and gets hit high on his pads this time.
0.3 over (0 Run) Big swing for Bhuvneshwar Kumar! Goes full and it swings into leg. Pathum Nissanka tries to flick it but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is an appeal but the ball is drifting down leg.
0.2 over (0 Run) On the shorter side, around off. Pathum Nissanka punches it to covers.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a good-length delivery, on off. Pathum Nissanka defends it from his crease.
