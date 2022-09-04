India vs Pakistan Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Short of length, onto the leg stump. Mohammad Rizwan knocks it through mid-wicket for a single.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya goes for the bouncer again and gets it in around head height over off stump. Mohammad Rizwan tries to take it on but is well beaten.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Short, on off stump. Mohammad Nawaz pulls it towards the square leg fielder for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) A good comeback delivery by Pandya! Sharp bouncer, over middle and Mohammad Nawaz does well to get his head out of the way.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stand and deliver! That was short, outside off. Mohammad Nawaz goes hard at the ball and that just sails over the fielder at long on.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up around off, driven towards extra cover for a single.
Hardik Pandya comes back into the attack.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! A tad shorter and outside off, Mohammad Nawaz waits for it and just opens the face of the bat to beat the man at short third man for a boundary.
8.5 overs (0 Run) At the stumps, blocked out by Nawaz.
Mohammad Nawaz is the new batter.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Slower through the air. That was short, on the middle stump. Fakhar Zaman comes down the pitch and looks to go over long-on but doesn't time it well. The ball goes straight into the hands of Virat Kohli who settles under it and takes a dolly. A crucial wicket for India. Fakhar Zaman walks out for 15.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Tossed up, outside off, Fakhar Zaman reaches out and thumps it over extra cover for a boundary.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, on leg stump. Mohammad Rizwan knocks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, Zaman steps out by gets beaten in the flight. Zaman looks to force the lofted shot but the ball goes off the inner half of the bat onto the leg side and they get a run.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, outside off. Fakhar Zaman plays it towards long off for an easy single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Here comes the googly, shorter and turning onto the pads. Mohammad Rizwan looks to flick off the back foot but misses. The ball goes off the pads and towards square leg as they sneak in a leg bye.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short, outside off. Fakhar Zaman drags it towards mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Floats this one up, full and wide, Rizwan reaches out and plays it towards sweeper cover for yet another single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Short of length, on off stump. Fakhar Zaman knocks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, quicker and on off, knocked down to long on for a run.
Ravi Bishnoi is back on.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, on leg stump. Fakhar Zaman hits it towards short mid-wicket for no run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around leg stump and turning away. Rizwan tucks it away towards mid-wicket for a run.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was a full toss delivery by Yuzvendra Chahal. Mohammad Rizwan dances down the pitch and hits it wide of long-off and towards Virat Kohli in the deep who was not able to stop it.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Nagging length, slowed up and turning it in from middle. Fakhar Zaman goes deep in his crease and eases it onto the leg side for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, on off. Fakhar Zaman pushes it towards short mid-wicket for no run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Chahal starts off with a tossed-up delivery on off, Rizwan leans forward and drives it down to long on for a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Short of length, slower too, Fakhar Zaman tries to pull it but misses. The ball hits his shoulder and rolls towards Rishabh Pant.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Arshdeep Singh sees Fakhar Zaman stepping out and serves a yorker-length delivery at the toes. Zaman does well to jam it out.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, on leg stump. Mohammad Rizwan pushes it to square leg for a single.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just a flick of the wrist! Length ball, on off stump, Mohammad Rizwan swings across the line and dispatches the ball over the square leg fence for a biggie.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Fakhar Zaman pulls it towards the square leg for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep serves a fullish delivery on off, Fakhar Zaman watchfully defends it out.
Follow the Asia Cup, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Pakistan, chasing a target of 182, are 82/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Asia Cup, 2022 today match between India and Pakistan. Everything related to India and Pakistan match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Pakistan live score. Do check for India vs Pakistan scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.