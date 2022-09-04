India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off stump. Virat Kohli works it to mid-wicket for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Switches to over the wicket now for the left-hander and bowls a flatter delivery on off. Rishabh Pant hangs back and pushes it out on the off side for one.
Rishabh Pant is the next batter.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Suryakumar Yadav holes out here and India lose their third wicket. On a length and around middle, SKY gets a big stride forward and looks for that lofted slog sweep. The ball though comes off the top edge and goes straight down the throat of Asif Ali at deep square leg. Ali holds on to a simple chance and SKY is unable to replicate his antics from the last game. Mohammad Nawaz gets into the wickets column too.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted, around middle and leg. Virat Kohli tries to use his feet again but ends up heaving it off the inner half of the bat through mid-wicket for just a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, at the stumps. Suryakumar Yadav sweeps it towards the square leg fielder for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Nawaz pulls back the length and bowls it on off, Kohli steps out and drives it through mid off for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, onto the leg stump. Virat Kohli pushes it to square leg for a single. Kohli wants two but Suryakumar Yadav isn't interested.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and at the stumps, this is pulled away down to long on for one more.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on off. Virat Kohli lofts it towards the long on fielder for a single.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just short and to add insult to injury, the ball runs away into the fence as well. Just a touch shorter and around off, turning away. Kohli looks for the extravagant drive but gets a thickish outside edge. Naseem Shah at backward point dives forward but the ball eludes him and it will be a boundary.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav goes hard at the ball but the fielder at covers gets a hand to it and stops a certain boundary. Just the single then.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, around off, Virat Kohli steps out and drills it down to long off for just a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, onto the leg stump. Virat Kohli pushes it through mid-wicket for a single.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Around off, Kohli drives it on the up and towards long off. The batters push hard for two and get it with ease.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, on off. Virat Kohli pushes it to the fielder at covers.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Length, angling it into middle, Virat Kohli blocks it off the front foot.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, onto the off stump. Suryakumar Yadav pushes it through deep cover for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The lofted extra cover drive! Floated up, full and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav shimmies down the track and goes inside-out over extra cover for a boundary.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was short, outside off. Virat Kohli was quick to go on the backfoot and hit it through mid-wicket for a boundary. A good way to end the over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, attacking the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav eases it in front of mid-wicket and picks up a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Short, outside off. That was quick. Suryakumar Yadav tries to cut that one but is beaten by the pace and the ball goes through to the keeper.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Quicker and just a tad shorter, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav looks to cut off the back foot but the ball turns away and there is a bit of an extra bounce as well. SKY gets beaten past the outside edge.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's SKY for you! Slightly short, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav cuts it through point for a boundary.
Suryakumar Yadav walks in.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A wicket off the very first ball for Shadab Khan and India have now lost both their openers. Shadab tosses it up around leg stump, KL Rahul skips down the track and looks to smoke it over long on. But he doesn't quite get to the pitch of the ball and ends up hitting it flat towards long on. Mohammad Nawaz over there takes an excellent low catch and Pakistan are slowly but surely making a comeback into the game.
Shadab Khan comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, fuller and outside off. KL Rahul pushes it to cover, but the overthrow by the fielder doesn't hit the stump and the fielder at short square leg misses to collect it. The batters steal a single. At the end of the Powerplay, India are 62/1!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Perfect length, on off, Rahul stays back and defends it out on the off side.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off. KL Rahul knocks it but finds the fielder at covers. Dot.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Virat Kohli is off the mark! Good length, around off, Kohli bunts it out on the off side and picks up a quick single.
5.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Bangs a way shorter one on leg, Virat Kohli leaves it alone. The keeper fails to grab it as well as the ball races the fine leg fence. Bonus runs those for India.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length, onto middle and leg. KL Rahul pushes it to mid-wicket for a single.
Virat Kohli is the new batter in.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Haris Rauf comes back strongly and does provide the breakthrough for Pakistan. Rauf rolls his fingers over the ball and serves it on a fuller length around off, Rohit Sharma goes too hard at it and looks to send it into orbit. It does go really high but off the toe end of the bat and around mid-wicket. Fakhar Zaman moves to his right from mid on and looks to grab it but the ball goes right through his hands. Luckily for Pakistan, Khushdil Shah is right beside him and the ball lands in his palms. Rohit departs after a quick start.
