India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The top scorer for Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan is down for a quick chat. He says that this was a match that is being watched by the whole world and the feeling is just like a final. Adds that usually, their plan is to bowl well. Says that he was trying to be calm and play well. Adds that they were confident with their lower order and knew that if 40-45 runs are required in the last 4 over, their hitters can do it and that's what happened.
Earlier in the game, Babar Azam won the toss and put the opposition in to bat which backfired straightaway as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul wreaked havoc inside the Powerplay. The Pakistani spinners though made a strong comeback by picking up wickets. Only Virat Kohli had a prolonged stay at the crease for India and the rest of the batters just came in, hit a couple of shots and went back. The Pakistani pacers kept their speed intact and in the end managed to keep India to a score of just 180. Coming back to the chase, Mohammad Rizwan paced his inning to perfection and the move to send Mohammad Nawaz up the order had a positive impact on the game for Pakistan. Only Ravi Bishnoi bowled well for India on the whole and some poor bowling, along with lethargic fielding cost them the game. Stick around for a few interviews...
India will be a bit disappointed with that display with the ball and also with their efforts on the field. They did have a good Powerplay as Ravi Bishnoi got the early wicket of the Pakistani skipper but after that, the spinners couldn't really control the middle phase as they did last time around. Hardik Pandya had an off day as well which made it more difficult for India. The frontline pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh did get a lot of stick and at the wrong time as well. The pace bowling has been a weakness of India throughout this tournament and they will look to bounce back quickly in the next game.
Chasing a big target on a pitch that did suit the batters, Pakistan needed a good start with the bat but that wasn't the case. Babar Azam fell early once again and it was slow going in the Powerplay. Mohammad Rizwan though slowly but surely got into rhythm and after a decent hand by Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz was surprisingly sent in as a pinch-hitter. And boy, that worked like a charm as he and Rizwan put on a 73-run stand. Nawaz got out after a blistering cameo but Rizwan carried on and got 71 crucial runs. The game was then sealed by a few lusty blows from Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali.
Yet another thrilling contest between these two great rivals comes to an end. What a remarkable turnaround this has been from Pakistan's point of view. Just a week ago, they lost a game against the same opponents in the final over and now, they have ended up winning that too in the final over and this win sets up the Super Fours beautifully.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) An attempted yorker from Arshdeep Singh but ends up bowling a low full toss. Iftikhar Ahmed lofts it down the ground, calls for two and completes it comfortably. Pakistan win by 5 wickets.
Iftikhar Ahmed is the next batter in.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Bowls a yorker and on middle, Asif Ali looks to flick it but misses as the ball hits his pads. A loud appeal and the finger goes up. Pakistan go for a review. Ball Tracking shows three reds and Asif Ali has to walk away. Is there another twist in the tale? 2 needed from 2 now!
19.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller one on off this time, Asif Ali drives it but finds the fielder at covers. 2 needed off 3 delivers now!
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A low full toss on middle, Asif Ali lofts it right back over the bowler's head for a boundary and that might just be the telling blow. 2 runs are needed from 4 balls now!
19.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls a yorker and on middle, Khushdil Shah looks to play at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls towards the off side. They collect one.
Just 7 needed now to win off the final 6 deliveries. Arshdeep Singh will bowl the final over. Can he redeem himself here?
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shorter and on off, Asif Ali slams it up and over extra cover and into the gap for a boundary. A poor over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 19 runs come off it and Pakistan now in cruise control.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Yorker and outside off, Khushdil Shah digs it to long off for one.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shorter and on off, Khushdil Shah pulls it through backward square leg for a one bounce boundary. 12 needed from 8 now!
18.3 overs (1 Run) Another one wide outside off, Asif Ali looks to slap it but gets a bottom edge towards short third man. Yuzvendra Chahal makes a good diving stop. They cross.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! This one lands wide outside off, Asif Ali looks to slap it but misses. Pressure on Bhuvneshwar Kumar now!
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over. Length ball outside off, slower too, Asif Ali lofts it over long on for a maximum.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls a yorker and on off, Khushdil Shah digs it to long on for one.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bangs a shorter one on leg, Khushdil Shah leaves it alone as the ball goes over his head.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-0-21-1) to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Khushdil Shah knocks it to mid on for one. 26 needed off 12 now!
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Bowls it down the leg this time, Khushdil Shah flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Asif Ali eases it to point for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! This one lands outside leg, Asif Ali looks to play at it but misses.
17.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Fuller and on off, Asif Ali looks to slog sweep it but mistimes it completely. The ball goes high up in the air towards short third man and Arshdeep Singh drops a dolly. Can this be a turning point in the game?
17.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and turning well down the leg side, Asif Ali looks to pull but misses. The ball goes way down the leg side and a wide is called. Rishabh Pant thinks he heard a sound and Rohit Sharma does review it. The third umpire checks UltraEdge and there is a slight murmur as the ball passes the gloves and the third umpire takes his time. In the end, he concludes that it is too tight to be deemed as a nick and stays with the on-field decision.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off again, Khushdil Shah cuts it to backward point for one.
17.1 overs (0 Run) This one lands outside off, Khushdil Shah looks to slap it but misses.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bowls it wide outside off, Khushdil Shah looks to play at it but misses.
Ravi Bishnoi is back into the attack. Also, the umpire tells Rohit Sharma that they are four minutes behind and that might result in a penalty later on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is played towards mid on for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the non strikers end but misses. If that had hit, Shah was a goner.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hardik Pandya has got the big fish here and the crowd is jumping in joy. Mohammad Rizwan walks out after an amazing knock. Coming to the delivery, this one lands fuller and on off, Mohammad Rizwan looks to loft it but doesn't get the power right. The ball goes high up in the air towards long off. Suryakumar Yadav settles under it and pouches it easily. 35 needed from 19 now.
Asif Ali is the new man in.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bowls it wide outside off, Mohammad Rizwan leaves it alone.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball wide outside off, Mohammad Rizwan moves across to play at it but misses.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Bowls it on middle, Mohammad Rizwan knocks it to long on and calls for two. Good running!
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shorter and on off, Mohammad Rizwan pulls it hard and through deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Excellent placement!
16.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it on a length and on off, Khushdil Shah eases it to point for one.
Hardik Pandya (3-0-35-0) is back on for his final over.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Good length and on off, Mohammad Rizwan flicks it to deep mid-wicket. The fielder makes an amazing stop diving to his right. They collect two. 43 needed from 24 ball now!
15.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball again, on off, Mohammad Rizwan eases it back towards the bowler. Dot.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, this is defended towards point.
Khushdil Shah comes in next.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Slightly shorter and outside off, Mohammad Nawaz looks to smash it but doesn't get the power right. The ball goes high up in the air. Deepak Hooda settles under it at long off and takes an easy catch. Mohammad Nawaz walks out after an amazing knock and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has brought India right back into the game. 46 needed now off 27 balls.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. On a length and outside off, Mohammad Nawaz looks to pull it but misses.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, outside off, Mohammad Rizwan slaps it towards point for one.
