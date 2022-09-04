India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
India got off to an absolute flier with both openers taking a liking to the raw pace of the Pakistani bowlers. They managed to score 62 runs inside the Powerplay and having lost just their skipper, they were on course for a big total. KL Rahul got out soon after and after that it was only Virat Kohli who stayed on the crease as the wickets kept tumbling. With the score at 93/2 at the halfway mark, India would have looked to get to the 200-run mark but the middle order failed. Kohli ended up with 60 runs and India somehow managed to scrape over the 180-run mark which is a par score given how the pitch is playing.
A brilliant contest between bat and ball in the first half but on the whole, India will be happier of the two sides going into the break as they have the late momentum with those two late boundaries. Pakistan though did really well to restrict India well below 200.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! Two pieces of really poor fielding from Fakhar Zaman has seen India end the innings with a couple of boundaries. A low full toss, wide of the off stump, Ravi Bishnoi slashes it aerially towards deep point. Zaman comes in from the deep and ends up overrunning the ball. Zaman tries to adjust and take the take behind him but the ball goes off the palms and trickles into the fence. A brilliant over by Haris Rauf is ruined and India finish with 181/7!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! An attempted yorker from Haris Rauf but ends up bowling a low full toss. Ravi Bishnoi slices it through point. Fakhar Zaman charges it early and misfields it. The ball races away the fence. This might turn out costly for Pakistan.
Ravi Bishnoi walks in next.
19.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Fuller one on middle, Virat Kohli flicks it to square leg and calls for two. Asif Ali is quick to collect it and makes a direct hit. The decision is taken upstairs. The replay shows that Virat Kohli was just out of his crease and he walks out after a good knock!
Is that a run-out? An absolute bullet of a throw from the deep by Asif Ali and he gets in the direct hit at the striker's end. Virat Kohli seems to be struggling here and the umpires go upstairs. The replays show that the dive didn't save Kohli and he has to walk back.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker and on middle, Virat Kohli looks to play at it but doesn't connect well. Another dot.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, Virat Kohli pulls it. The ball lands short of the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Virat Kohli denies the single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one outside off, Virat Kohli looks to loft it but gets an inside edge towards the keeper. Dot.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! This one lands outside leg, Virat Kohli leaves it alone.
Haris Rauf to bowl the final over of the innings.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on middle, Virat Kohli drills it to long on for one.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Yorker and on middle, Virat Kohli digs it towards mid-wicket for a brace.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the next man in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Touch fuller and on middle, slower too, Deepak Hooda lofts it but the ball hits the upper part of his bat. The ball goes high up in the air towards long on. Mohammad Nawaz settles under it and takes a good catch falling behind. Deepak Hooda walks out for 16 and Naseem Shah gets a wicket.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller one this time, on off, Virat Kohli drives it towards deep covers for one.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter and on middle, Virat Kohli dances down the track and awkwardly pulls it to backward square leg for a brace. Good running!
18.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter one on off, Deepak Hooda looks to slap it but miscues it to third man for one.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Take a bow, Virat Kohli. On a length and on off, Virat Kohli uses the bottom hand and whips it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Fifty up for Virat Kohli and his good form in this tournament continues.
17.5 overs (0 Run) This one lands outside off, Virat Kohli looks to slap it but misses.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Deepak Hooda plays it towards backward point for one.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot. A good bouncer, at 146 clicks and over middle, Deepak Hooda bends his back, uses the pace of the ball and helps it over the keeper for a boundary.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Touch fuller and outside off, Deepak Hooda slices it through backward point for a couple. The fielder makes a good stop at the boundary line.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length again, Deepak Hooda lofts it over the mid off fielder. The fielder chases it down. They collect two.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bowls a length ball outside leg, Deepak Hooda looks to flick it but misses.
Mohammad Hasnain is back on for his final over.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Goes fuller, around off, Virat Kohli nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a brace. He moves to 47 now.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, Virat Kohli defends it back towards Haris Rauf.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter this time, outside off, Deepak Hooda caresses it to deep point for one.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller and on middle, Deepak Hooda creams it through extra cover for a boundary. A much-needed one for India.
16.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Deepak Hooda eases it to the left of mid on. Dot.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and on off, Virat Kohli knocks it to mid off for one.
Haris Rauf (2-0-20-1) is back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. This one lands outside off, turns in and bounces a bit extra as well. Deepak Hooda looks to play at it but misses. A dot to end with. Good over for Pakistan.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter, Hooda looks to play at it but gets an outside edge towards short third man. Dot.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off this time, Virat Kohli taps it to point for one again.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Another one down the middle, Hooda flicks it to mid-wicket for one more.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls it on middle, Virat Kohli works it to mid-wicket for one.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, outside off with a hint of turn, Virat Kohli cuts it to deep covers for a brace.
