14.6 overs (1 Run) Lofted one, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Perfectly placed again for two! Shorter and turning away from off stump, Rizwan pulls it in front of mid-wicket and races back for the second.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was short, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan cuts it through point for a boundary. Nothing going India's way.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air on leg stump, Nawaz gets down on one knee and plays the reverse sweep towards point for a single.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BACK-TO-BACK BOUNDARIES! That was full, down the leg. Mohammad Nawaz sweeps it through deep fine leg for a boundary.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mohammad Nawaz is taking the game away from India here. Tossed up on leg stump, Nawaz goes for the slog-sweep and gets it in front of the man at deep square leg for a boundary.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Short, outside off. Mohammad Nawaz knocks it towards long off for a single.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Even the good balls are going for boundaries now. A well-directed bouncer over middle and leg, Nawaz looks for the pull but gets hurried on. The ball goes off the top edge and the ball flies over the keeper's head for a boundary.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Full, outside off. Mohammad Nawaz tries to go big over covers but misses it and the ball goes through to the keeper.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hardik Pandya hasn't been at his best in this game. Pitched up, outside off, Mohammad Nawaz thumps this one over extra cover and finds the fence.
13.2 overs (1 Run) short of a length. Mohammad Rizwan pulls it to square leg for a single.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant running yet again! Back of a length, around the hips, Mohammad Rizwan plays it with soft hands and towards wide mid on. Rizwan calls for two and gets it with ease.
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) SAFE! A length ball, around middle and leg, Mohammad Rizwan nudges it away towards the vacant mid-wicket region and sets off for the single. Arshdeep Singh chases it down and does really well to get the direct hit at the bowler's end. Rizwan puts in the dive and the decision is sent upstairs. The replays show that Rizwan is safe.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Half an appeal for LBW but the umpire turns it down. This is very full and angled in at the toes. Mohammad Nawaz looks to flick it away but misses. The ball goes off the pads and towards short fine leg as they scamper through for a leg bye. Rohit Sharma thinks about reviewing but doesn't go for it.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's pure power! Fuller length, onto middle stump. Mohammad Nawaz hits it straight past the bowler for a boundary.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Lucky! Arshdeep Singh gets away with one. A juicy full toss around middle, Rizwan whips it away but straight towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller length, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan goes over cover but didn't time it that well and the fielder in deep will cut it off. This brings up 50 for Mohammad Rizwan a much-needed fifty for Pakistan.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and around off, Mohammad Rizwan pushes it past the diving fielder at extra cover for a couple of runs.
Arshdeep Singh comes into the attack.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan tries to go big but misses it and the ball hits the inside part of the bat and the ball goes towards mid-wicket.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter this time and it is the googly, around middle and leg, Rizwan fails to get it away.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Short, outside off. Mohammad Nawaz cuts it towards the fielder at point and a quick single is taken.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Tossed up, right in the slot around off, Mohammad Nawaz gets low and launches the ball over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball, down the leg stump. Mohammad Rizwan flicks it straight towards short fine leg fielder for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, cut away towards deep cover for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan cuts it straight to the fielder at point.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Tossed up full and on middle, Rizwan whips it towards deep mid-wicket and races back for two.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short, onto the leg stump. Mohammad Nawaz makes room for himself and cuts it towards a point for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Slower and outside off, it is the leg spinner, Rizwan taps it through point for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Short, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan cuts it straight to the fielder at point.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A poor delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Rizwan makes full use of it. This is a juicy full toss around middle, Rizwan gets low and slogs it over the cow corner fence for a huge hit.
