India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
Slight halt in play! Mohammad Rizwan looks in a bit of trouble here. He jumps to collect a short ball but lands awkwardly on his right leg. The physio is out to have a look. He looks good to start now.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Wow, well that took off! Another cross-seamer by Mohammad Hasnain and with some serious heat behind it as well. This is just back of a length and over off, Deepak Hooda looks to get his head out of the way but the ball shoots up off the deck sharply. Mohammad Rizwan leaps up but to no avail and the ball runs away into the fence. Rizwan though seems to have hurt himself on the landing and we hope that he is fine.
Deepak Hooda is the next batter.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That is a huge wicket for Pakistan. The man in form walks back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. This a cross-seamer from Mohammad Hasnain short, around off. Hardik Pandya hops onto the back foot hits it straight to Mohammad Nawaz who takes a sharp catch down to his left at short mid-wicket. India now in a bit of a bother here.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Banged in short and over middle, the pace is taken off though. Kohli gets on top of the bounce and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller length, into the leg stump. Virat Kohli comes down the wicket and hits it towards the mid-wicket region for a couple of runs.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Good grab in the end by Haris Rauf! Short and wide, Kohli steps out and slashes it away to the right of third man. Rauf speeds to his right and almost overruns it but sticks out a left hand and saves a couple of runs for his side.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Lofted delivery, onto the stump. Hardik Pandya knocks it towards the bowler.
Hardik Pandya is the new batter.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A very, very soft dismissal this and Rishabh Pant will be disappointed with that. Tossed up at the stumps, Pant pre-meditates for the reverse sweep and in the end he can't get any power on it. Pant reaches for the shot and hits it early, off the toe end of the bat and straight towards cover-point. Asif Ali over there takes a simple catch and Shadab gets his first wicket of the game.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was full, outside off. Rishabh Pant didn't read the googly. Pant goes hard at the ball but gets an outside edge and races away towards the third-man region for a boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted by Shadab, around middle, Virat Kohli gets in position for the slog-sweep but is early in his shot. The ball goes off the inner half and behind square on the leg side. They get a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker-length delivery at the toes. Rishabh Pant comes down the pitch and knocks it towards long on for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, punched away off the back foot towards wide long off for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shadab Khan floats it up full and well outside off, the ball turns away as well and a wide is called.
Shadab Khan comes back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, around the middle stump. Virat Kohli pushes it towards the long-on fielder for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Naseem keeps it short but pushes it outside off. Rishabh Pant drags this one towards deep square leg and collects a single.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over. That was short, around off. Rishabh Pant pulls it through the square leg region for a boundary.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Around the top of off, dabbed down towards cover-point for a quick run.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Slower delivery, short of a length. Virat Kohli half-pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket and they run for a couple of runs.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classic Kohli! Hard length from Naseem Shah and around off, Virat Kohli comes down the pitch and drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, onto off stump. Rishabh Pant pushes it straight to the fielder at short mid-wicket. A dot to end the over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Nawaz sees Pant stepping out and drags back the length a fair bit. This is around leg stump and Pant can only flick it towards short fine leg.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, into the pads. Virat Kohli goes down the wicket and flicks it towards square leg for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish length, around leg stump, Rishabh Pant walks towards the ball and works it leg side for one more.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, around the pads. Virat Kohli works it towards mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Around the pads, Pant works it 'round the corner for a run.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Short of length, outside off. Virat Kohli knocks it to the fielder at the point for no run.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Pant nudges it towards mid-wicket and picks up an easy single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! And again! This time it's the attempted slower ball but down leg yet again. 100 is now up for India.
10.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, spilled way down leg and left alone for a wide.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, onto the leg stump. Rishabh Pant pushes it to the fielder at short mid-wicket.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, around middle, Kohli mistimes the lofted drive down to long on for just a single.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat you beauty! That was short, onto the stumps. Virat Kohli was quick to go on the back foot and pull it behind square leg for a boundary.
10.1 overs (0 Run) A bit of a mix-up in the middle but no harm is done. Length ball around middle and leg, Kohli tucks it towards mid-wicket and the batters start running. Rishabh Pant realizes that the fielder is close in and sends Kohli back. The throw comes in at the striker's end but there is no direct hit and Kohli is safe.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 138/5. The live updates of India vs Pakistan scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Asia Cup, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Asia Cup, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan live score, India vs Pakistan scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Asia Cup, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.