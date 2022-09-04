India vs Pakistan Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slightly shorter and on off, Mohammad Rizwan gets down and guides it through backward point for a boundary.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller this time, Fakhar Zaman knocks it to mid off for one.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent placement. On a length and on off, Fakhar Zaman times it well and cuts it through point for a boundary.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya bowls it down the middle, Fakhar Zaman defends it towards mid off.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, Mohammad Rizwan pulls it to mid-wicket for one.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On a length and on leg, Mohammad Rizwan uses the pace of the ball and helps it through fine leg for a boundary!
Hardik Pandya is now introduced into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, pushed back to the bowler.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On off, defended out.
Fakhar Zaman walks in at number 3.
3.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Flatter and on leg, Babar looks to flick it but the ball hits the upper part of his bat and carries towards short mid-wicket. Rohit Sharma adjusts accordingly and pouches it easily. The umpire checks for a no ball. After a long check, it is called to be a fair delivery and Ravi Bishnoi breathes a sigh of relief.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Babar Azam eases it to short mid-wicket. Dot.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one on off, Babar Azam drives it through extra cover. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. They collect two.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on leg, Mohammad Rizwan flicks it to square leg for one.
Ravi Bishnoi comes in as first change.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shorter one and on middle, Babar Azam pulls it through deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Bhuvneshwar Kumar serves it down the leg side, Babar Azam gently flicks it to backward square leg for a brace.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Mohammad Rizwan eases it to mid off for one.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good length again, outside off, Mohammad Rizwan cuts it to backward point fielder who makes a good stop. Another dot ball.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Mohammad Rizwan looks to drive it away but misses.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, around off, Babar Azam flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Mohammad Rizwan guides it to backward point. A dot to end with. Good over from Arshdeep Singh, just 2 runs off it.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is played straight towards the mid off fielder.
1.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Babar Azam drives it to mid off. The fielder makes a diving stop o his left. They cross.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, Mohammad Rizwan pulls it to square leg for one.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Mohammad Rizwan knocks it to the right of the bowler who gets his hands on it. Another dot.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and on off, Mohammad Rizwan guides it to the cover fielder. Dot.
0.6 over (0 Run) On a length and on off, Babar Azam eases it towards the mid off fielder.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller and on leg, Babar Azam uses the pace of the ball and flicks it through square leg for a boundary. Excellent timing!
0.4 over (0 Run) An outswinger just outside off, Babar Azam looks to block it but misses. Close!
0.3 over (1 Run) Touch fuller and on off, Mohammad Rizwan eases it to mid off for one.
0.2 over (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Mohammad Rizwan drives it but finds the fielder at covers.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Starts with a length ball outside off, Mohammad Rizwan cuts it through point for a boundary. Good start for Pakistan!
