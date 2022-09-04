India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Pakistan from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Mohammad Hasnain to bowl from the opposite end.
0.6 over (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Rohit Sharma gets the first maximum of the match in the very first over. This one lands on a length and on middle, Rohit Sharma heaves it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. Good start for India.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Rohit Sharma eases it to mid off. Dot.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over. Slightly shorter again, Rohit Sharma dances down the track and lofts it over extra covers for a one bounce boundary! Rohit is off the mark in style.
0.3 over (0 Run) Slightly shorter this time and just outside off, Rohit Sharma makes a tight leave.
0.2 over (1 Run) On a length again, outside off, KL Rahul guides it past backward point and gets off that mark. Single is taken and India are underway!
0.1 over (0 Run) Naseem Shah starts right on the money! It is a length ball outside off, KL Rahul defends it to point. A dot to start with.
We are done with the pre-game formalities and it is now time to play! The umpires are out in the middle as the Pakistani players can be seen in a huddle. The Indian opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma too make their way out to the middle. Naseem Shah has been handed the new ball and is ready to speed in. Two slips in place as well. Let's play...
We are minutes away from the start of play but as is the norm in these multi-nation tournaments, the two sets of players will first lineup for their respective national anthems. It will be Pakistan's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of India.
Hardik Pandya is down for a quick chat. He says that he needed a break and had a good rest in the last match. Further says that he has got a good training session for this big game and he feels refreshed. Adds that he loves the crowd around but his wife and his family are not around. Finishes by saying that he is the kind of person that sits in the room and tastes different food items but now he is more focused on the game and needs to be calm and win the game.
PITCH REPORT - Sanjay Manjrekar is pitchside. He says that there is an even covering of grass on this one. Wasim Akram joins him and says that it is totally different from Sharjah, it is slightly drier but there will be good carry and the team winning the toss should look to bowl first. Also goes on to add that there hasn't been any dew so it won't matter that much.
The Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma says that they would have bowled first as well. Further says that they need to play well and assess a good score. Adds that they have to be good from the start and not worry about external pressure. Says that injury is something that they cannot control and Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out. Finishes by saying that Hardik Pandya comes back to the team and Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi will start as well.
Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan says that they will bowl first. Adds that for them it is important to put pressure on India. Further says that they have a lot of takeaways from their previous loss against India. Ends by saying that the message for the boys is to play well and give their best. Says that Mohammad Hasnain comes in for Shahnawaz Dahani.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain (In for Shahnawaz Dahani).
India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda (In for Ravindra Jadeja), Hardik Pandya (In for Dinesh Karthik), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi (In for Avesh Khan), Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.
TOSS - The crowd is electric and the two captains are out in the middle for the toss. Babar Azam calls it correctly and Pakistan will BOWL first.
