India vs Hong Kong Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Hong Kong from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Another delivery is fired around leg, Hayat tries flicking but misses. It goes off his pads to short fine leg, his partner wants a run but returns.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, around leg, Hayat tries to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker and fuller on off, Hayar drives it down to long off and keeps strike with a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and wide outside off, Shah steers it to the left side of short third man for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too full but down the leg side, Shah tries to flick but misses. It goes off Pant's pads to leg slip.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Skidding down the leg side, helped in front of square leg for one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Arm ball, around off and skidding in, Babar Hayat has his bat down in time as he defends off the inner edge.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Spinning away with extra bounce, Hayat pushes it from the back foot to cover-point. Looks for a run but he is sent back.
Ravindra Jadeja (1-0-3-0) is back on.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Googly, around middle and on the shorter side, Babar Hayat moves back and helps it to deep mid-wicket for one. Top over by Chahal.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, a mistimed sweep shot by Kinchit Shah in front of square on the leg side for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Another delivery spinning away from the left-hander, Kinchit prods forward in defense but is beaten.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Spinning away from the batter, Kinchit Shah gets forward to defend but is beaten. The keeper takes the bails off but Shah has never moved out.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full, around off, pushed to the off side.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter, around off, Hayat goes back and drops it with gentle hands at cover-point for a single.
Kinchit Shah walks in at number 4. Also, Yuzvendra Chahal is now brought into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! The extra ball has handed India a wicket. Back of a length around middle and leg, Khan steps back and punches it towards backward point. He looks for a run but is sent back as Jadeja is the one getting behind it. It's too late though. 'Sir' comes up with a direct hit at the striker's end and the Indians appeal. The third umpire is referred to. The replays find that Nizakat is inches short of the crease. India have a breakthrough from nowhere.
Is that a run-out? The umpires have gone upstairs to have a look. Ravindra Jadeja scores a direct hit at the batter's end but the Indians don't look overly excited. The replays roll in and the third umpire concludes that Nizakat Khan's bat was on the line and no part of it was inside the crease when the bails came off. The decision on the big screen is OUT!
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Too full in length and on middle, Hayat forces it down to long on for a run. Another overstepping from Arshdeep.
No matter what happens, Hong Kong have won the Powerplay as they have been able to score more runs than India did and there's still one ball to go.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, on a length and angling in around middle and leg, it's worked to deep square leg for a run.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is excellent batting, this time from Nizakat. A length delivery, outside off, Khan reaches out and rockets it over extra cover for a cracking boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one, a dipping yorker around off, Hayat bunts it down to mid off and rushes across for a single. There is a direct hit at the bowler's end but nothing doing.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap and the outfield does the rest. Arshdeep switches to 'round the wicket and spears in a full-length ball on middle, Babar tries to whip but doesn't middle his shot properly. Still, it races away through the gap between mid on and mid-wicket.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Swing and a miss! A 130 kph bouncer around off, Babar Hayat tries to pull but fails to connect. The siren goes off and it's a no ball for overstepping. Free Hit is loading...
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! You cannot bowl there to any batter with fine leg up. A length ball on the pads, Babar Hayat has no qualms in sending it to the fine leg fence.
Follow the Asia Cup, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 8.5 overs, Hong Kong, chasing a target of 193, are 61/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Asia Cup, 2022 today match between India and Hong Kong. Everything related to India and Hong Kong match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Hong Kong live score. Do check for India vs Hong Kong scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.