India vs Hong Kong: Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Hong Kong from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Around middle, this is flicked away towards deep mid-wicket for a single. At the halfway mark, India are 70/1!
9.5 overs (0 Run) Length again, angling onto the pads, Rahul tries to paddle it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off, Kohli waits for it and nudges it out on the off side for a quick run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) One more! Murtaza serves it on a nagging length, around of and this one turns away. KL Rahul goes deep in his crease and drags it aerially towards long on for a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, it's turned away gently towards the vacant mid-wicket region for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Murtaza pulls back the length and bowls it around off. Kohli steps out and punches it straight to the man at extra cover.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Aizaz goes a bit fuller and angles it on middle and leg. Rahul gets pushed onto the back foot and defends it back onto the deck.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish length, around off, Kohli plays it late and just bunts it out towards cover-point for a quick single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length and around the pads, Rahul hops back and works it onto the leg side for a run.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KL Rahul breaks the shackles now! Aizaz Khan pitches it up again, right in the slot and around the pads. Rahul holds his shape and lofts it sweetly, almost effortlessly over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Pitched up on off, Kohli hangs back and whips it across the line towards deep mid-wicket for just another single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) This is a length ball, sliding down the leg side. Kohli looks to tickle it fine but the ball goes off the pads and the keeper does well to get a hand to it.
7.6 overs (1 Run) This is a bit dragged down and drifting onto leg. Kohli goes deep in his crease and pulls it towards wide long on for a run.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and around middle, Kohli blocks it out.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and around middle, Rahul rocks back and pulls it in front of mid-wicket for just a single.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Almost gets beaten in flight! Murtaza sees Rahul stepping out and floats it wide outside off. Rahul adjusts well and forces it towards deep point where the fielder puts in the dive and saves two runs for his side.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Gives it a good loop now and drifts it into the pads. KL Rahul stays watchful and defends it back to the bowler.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Murtaza starts off with a nicely flighted delivery around middle. Virat Kohli has to wait for it before he could attempt to drive it. He ends up dragging it down to long on for a run.
Another change in bowling. Yasim Murtaza is into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) The call is for two but KL Rahul sends Virat Kohli back. Good length, around the hips, this is just eased in front of mid-wicket and Kohli sets off quickly. They do settle for the single though as the bowler chases it down.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) A length ball now, around off, Kohli punches it on the up and in front of the man at sweeper cover. The batters race back for two. The 50 comes up for India as well.
6.4 overs (1 Run) In the air but falls safely! Aizaz Khan goes a bit short and bowls it at the body, KL Rahul gets hurried on as he looks to pull. The ball flies off the top edge and lands safely around the third man region. They get a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) These two just milking the runs at the moment. Fuller and at the pads, nicely clipped away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Aizaz rolls his fingers over the ball and pitches it up around middle, Rahul plays it with a straight bat and towards mid on for a run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is completely down the wrong line, fuller and angling down the leg side. Wided.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Aizaz starts off with a gentle-paced delivery, on the pads, Virat Kohli works it in front of mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
Change in bowling. Aizaz Khan comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Just one more! Drops it a bit short, around off, Kohli stays back and pushes it out on the off side for a run. At the end of the Powerplay, India are 44/1!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Now, that was a high-class delivery. Drifted in full and on off stump, this one just leaves the right-hander. KL Rahul manages to open the face of the bat at the last moment. It takes the edge, brushes the pads of the keeper and deflects wide of short third man. They cross.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and darted in on middle and leg, Virat Kohli just gently pushes it through mid on and picks up a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Fired in again by Ehsan, around off, Kohli just punches it out towards cover.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls this one flatter and fires in on off stump, KL Rahul rocks back and punches it down the ground for one more at long on.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Ehsan slides one around off stump, Virat Kohli drives it towards extra cover and picks up a single.
