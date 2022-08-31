India vs Hong Kong Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Hong Kong from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, at 142 clicks, nicely clipped away to deep square leg for one.
Zeeshan Ali walks in next. Slip in place...
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Avesh Khan does get a wicket in the end! Avesh bowls this one a touch slower and angles it in on a length from around off. Aizaz Khan has to take it on at this stage and backs away as he looks to slog it away. Aizaz swings wildly though and ends up missing the ball completely. The ball castles into the middle stump and Hong Kong lose their fourth wicket.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Short again, around middle, Aizaz Khan takes it on with the pull shot and just manages to clear Suryakumar Yadav who was leaping for the catch at mid-wicket and the ball goes into the fence.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air but falls safely! Here comes the bouncer, over middle and leg, Aizaz Khan looks for the pull but gets hurried on and the top edge is found. The ball goes high and lands in between the chasing keeper and the fine leg fielder. They come back for two and Avesh Khan dislodges the bails at the striker's end. The umpire goes upstairs for a run-out appeal but the batter is safely home.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Full and close to the 140 KPH mark. This is close to the off pole and Aizaz Khan looks to smoke it down the ground but is beaten for pace.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Pacy delivery, on a hard length and angled in from around off. Kinchit Shah looks to swing across the line but gets an inside edge onto the body. The ball rolls away towards cover and they scamper through for one.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Good comeback from Arshdeep Singh after being hit for a boundary first up. Banged in short and over off, Kinchit Shah gets a bit hurried on but manages to pull it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and attacking the body of the batter. Aizaz Khan manages to pull it behind square on the leg side and picks up a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On a fuller length and pushed wide, outside off. Aizaz Khan stays leg-side of the ball and tries to reach it but can't.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Switches to around the wicket for the right-hander and serves a shortish delivery at the body. Aizaz Khan looks to pull but gets an inside edge down to the keeper.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one, around the top of off, this is forced down to long on for a single.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just like Avesh, Arshdeep Singh too hasn't quite got it right in this game. Fuller delivery, offering width to the batter, Kinchit Shah opens the face of the bat and lifts it over short third man for a boundary.
Arshdeep Singh (2-0-25-1) is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Avesh gets it really full this time and bowls it around off. Shah jams it out towards mid off and sets off for the quick single. Shah puts in the dive as Dinesh Karthik fumbles.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Avesh Khan continues to struggle with the ball. Pitched up, well outside off, Kinchit Shah gets a bit low and powers it over the cover fence for a maximum.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, nicely dabbed down to third man for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) A good bumper now! This is bowled at 140 clicks and over middle, Aizaz Khan ducks under it.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On a hard length, outside off, Aizaz Khan hangs back and throws his hands at it. The ball goes off the outside edge and through the vacant slip cordon for a boundary.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off, this is driven through cover-point for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Fires it in at the stumps, Aizaz Khan blocks it out. 4-0-15-1 - Fantastic effort from Ravindra Jadeja.
Avesh Khan is back on. His first over went for 11 runs and he will look to redeem himself.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is cut away late and towards short third man for yet another single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter, close to the off pole. Aizaz Khan cuts it away towards short third man where Avesh Khan makes a good diving stop and keeps it down to a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, this is turned through mid-wicket for one more.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through extra cover for a single.
Aizaz Khan walks in next. 119 needed off 53 balls.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Babar Hayat was looking a bit on the edge out there and ends up throwing his wicket away. Ravindra Jadeja shortens the length and bowls it around off. Hayat hangs deep and looks to muscle it across the line. He loses his shape while going for the shot and the ball turns away as well. The top edge is found and the ball lobs up around the backward point region where Avesh Khan takes a simple catch. India are in cruise control at the moment.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A googly now, a bit quicker and leaving the left-hander. Shah taps it towards extra cover.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! A bit of a half volley around leg, Kinchit Shah gets down on one knee and sweeps it well behind square leg for a boundary.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg, Babar Hayat steps out and mistimes the lofted shot towards deep mid-wicket for just a single.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Drifted onto the pads, Babar Hayat steps out and just pushes it through wide mid on. The batters push for two and a fumble in the deep allows them to come back with ease.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up a bit, on a length and pushes it outside off. Kinchit Shah waits for it and eases it towards covers for one more.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On a nagging length, close to the off pole. Hayat goes back and dabs it down to cover-point for a run.
