14.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and outside off, SKY goes down to sweep again but fails to connect this time.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Poor delivery and it ends with a poor piece of fielding. A low full toss down the leg side, Suryakumar Yadav sweeps it straight down to fine leg. Ehsan Khan is snoozing out there and commits an error. He fails to make a simple stop and concedes a boundary when it should have been just a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Sliding down the leg side, on a length, Kohli works it off his pads to deep square leg and rotates the strike.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off, Suryakumar Yadav flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Angling in from around off, on a length, Kohli hits it down to long on, without much timing. A single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball around off, driven to extra cover.
Ayush Shukla (2-0-7-1) is brought back into the attack.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, around off, Yadav pushes it back towards the bowler. End of a good spell from Yasim Murtaza.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and shorter, on middle, punched down to wide long on for two.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav has arrived at the crease to inject some momentum into India's innings. Slower through the air, full and around middle, SKY gets down again and sweeps it behind square leg for a boundary.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SKY is away in style. Loopy and full, Suryakumar Yadav kneels, fetches it from outside off and nails his sweep shot to the deep square leg fence. 100 up!
13.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, pulled in front of square on the leg side for a single.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Flighted and on middle, helped through mid-wicket for a couple.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! KL Rahul is put out of his misery. Mohammad Ghazanfar serves a loopy delivery, around off, KL Rahul goes down to slog-sweep it over the leg side but gets a faint edge behind due to some extra bounce. It jumps onto the keeper and perhaps hits him below his chin but Scott McKechnie stays focused and grabs the ball in the second attempt. The replays show that he chested it down. End of an unconvincing knock from KL.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker through the air, full and outside off, Kohli reaches out and hits it to sweeper cover for a run.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Right from the middle of the bat and the 50-run stand comes up. Floated and full, landing around off, Virat Kohli goes down on one knee and smacks it all the way over mid-wicket for a biggie.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Goes on the back foot and punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Another loopy one, full and around off, Virat walks forward and hits it down to long on for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full, around off, defended off the front foot.
Mohammad Ghazanfar (1-0-10-0) has been kept on a for a second over.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Shout for an lbw, nothing from the umpire. Tossed up, full and around leg, KL Rahul tries to reverse-hit himself out of misery but fails to middle his shot. It perhaps goes off the gloves and deflects towards short fine leg off the keeper's leg.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted and around off, Virat Kohli gets forward and opens the face of his bat late. It rolls in front of short third man and they steal a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Rahul is struggling to middle his shots. Fuller and around off, KL walks forward and pushes it off the inner half to long on for a single.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) That's close! Floated delivery, around leg, Rahul goes down and across as he attempts to sweep. It takes his gloves and sneaks behind the keeper. They take two runs.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter on off, Rahul cuts but finds point. He needs to up his scoring rate.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Kohli is consciously looking to use his feet. Jumps down the track and drags a full ball over mid-wicket for a single.
Yasim Murtaza to continue with his slow left-armers.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Mohammad Ghazanfar drops it short and around off, Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket where Ayush Shukla makes a diving stop near the fence. They cross for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Uses his feet and knocks a full ball down to long on for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Eases a full ball through to long off and takes a single.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli is on the attack, the message is clear from India now. Tossed up, full and around off, Virat Kohli walks forward and blazes it straight down the ground for a boundary.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Full and flighted, around off, Kohli advances down the track and drives it back aerially. Mohammad Ghazanfar sticks his right hand out but fails to grab it. The ball deflects behind and the batters take two as the long on fielder mops it up.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, very full and on middle, Rahul flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
