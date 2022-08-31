India vs Hong Kong Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Hong Kong from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Ends with a dot does Avesh but 12 runs come off it. Good length, a bit outside off, Nizakat Khan looks to tap it away but gets a bottom edge back onto the deck.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Excellent stop! Hard length, around off, Babar Hayat pulls it hard and to the left of mid on where Bhuvneshwar Kumar dives down and makes a half stop. Just the single taken.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Avesh overpitches and bowls this one around off, Babar Hayat just clubs it flat and hard through extra cover for a boundary.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stand and deliver! Babar Hayat has come out with aggressive intent here. Length ball, around off, hit through the line and launched over the long off fence for a biggie.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Avesh hits the hard length and bowls it around the off stump line. Babar Hayat hangs back and tries to loft it back over the bowler's head. Hayat though gets beaten by the extra bounce and pace as well.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Avesh Khan steams in and starts off with a fullish ball on the pads. Nizakat Khan looks to tuck it away towards square leg but misses. The ball goes off the pads and rolls away as the batters sneak in a run.
Avesh Khan is introduced into the attack.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Around off, Babar Hayat stands tall and strokes it away through covers for a couple of runs.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, around off, Hayat eases it onto the off side.
3.4 overs (0 Run) This is pushed through on middle, Hayat punches it firmly towards mid on.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into middle and leg, driven to the right of mid on for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Close but not close enough! This is on a length again and just turning away from the off stump line. Nizakat Khan backs away and looks to cut but misses and the ball misses the off stump as well, but not by much.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Jadeja starts off with a length ball, around off. Nizakat Khan punches it towards mid on.
With two right-handers in the middle, it's a good move to have Ravindra Jadeja into the attack. Slip in place...
2.6 overs (0 Run) Bhuvneshwar Kumar shortens the length and bowls it outside off, Babar Hayat has a wild heave across the line but is well beaten.
2.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Babar Hayat is the man in form and just throws his bat at this one. Pitched up, a bit in the slot around middle, Hayat swings through the line of the ball and smokes it back over the bowler's head for a biggie.
2.4 overs (0 Run) This time the ball nips back in and the batter is beaten once again. Good length, around off and nipping back in sharply off the surface. Hayat looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
2.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This time Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets good movement off the pitch. On a nagging length, angling into off but the ball straightens after pitching. Babar Hayat is pushed onto the back foot and the ball zips past the outside edge.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Perfect length, around off and shaping in nicely. Babar Hayat solidly defends it.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Good length, around off, Nizakat Khan steers it down to third man for a single.
Who will bat at number 3? It's the in-form Babar Hayat.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The change-up works for Arshdeep Singh and he draws first blood here for India! Arshdeep goes for the bouncer and gets it around the left shoulder of the batter. Yasim Murtaza decides to take it on with the pull shot but gets in no position to get on top of the bounce. The ball goes off the top edge and towards deep backward square leg. Avesh Khan comes in a bit at first but adjusts and takes a good catch. Murtaza departs for a low score.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much better shot from Yasim Murtaza. Pitched up around middle and leg, Murtaza just lofts it off the meat of the bat and over wide mid on for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) This one is angled into the pads, Murtaza tucks it away towards mid-wicket.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged but over the fielder and that brings up the first boundary for Hong Kong. Good length, around off, Yasim Murtaza looks to flick it on the leg side. The ball nips away and takes the outer half of the bat, flying over the man at point for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Length, around off and Arshdeep brings this one back into the left-hander. Murtaza solidly defends it back towards the bowler.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh starts from over the wicket and delivers a good-length ball, around off and this one nips away off the deck. Yasim Murtaza waits for it and keeps it out towards cover-point.
Arshdeep Singh is ready to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Yasim Murtaza is underway and that ends a tidy first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, just 4 runs off it. Fuller and on the pads, worked away 'round the corner for a single.
0.5 over (0 Run) Shorter length, over off stump, Murtaza goes on the back foot and keeps it down on the deck.
0.4 over (0 Run) Bhuvneshwar Kumar just pitches it a bit further up, around middle and brings the ball into the left-hander. Yasim Murtaza stays inside the crease and just blocks it out.
0.3 over (1 Run) Around the top of middle and leg, Nizakat Khan pushes it out towards wide mid on and gets through quickly for a single.
0.2 over (2 Runs) In the gap and Hong Kong are underway! Length again, on off, this is forced away through extra cover and without much timing by Nizakat Khan. But Nizakat does get off the mark with a couple of runs.
0.1 over (0 Run) Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts off with a good-length ball, around off and this one shapes away nicely. Nizakat Khan stays a bit watchful and just taps it towards cover-point.
