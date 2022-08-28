India-Pakistan cricket match are often an emotional affair for the fans of both the teams. Winning this match gives them the bragging rights over the other. They will get yet another shot at the same when the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team faces the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2022. It will be the first time after the 2021 T20 World Cup that the arch-rivals will be taking on each other. In that game, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan won the match by 10 wickets to register the team's first-ever win over India in a World Cup match.

Now, India have a chance to avenge that loss. The fans from both the sides are also supporting their respective teams. Former Indian cricket team player Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious mem on the same, which has gone viral. In the mem, two kids can bee seen attempting to hit each other.

Meanwhile, members of the Indian cricket team extended their support to star batter Virat Kohli who will represent the country in T20I format for the 100th time today when he takes to the field for a blockbuster clash against Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022, becoming the first Indian to play a century of games across all formats of the sport. Skipper Rohit Sharma said that Virat's hunger and passion for the game are unmatched.

"Every time you see him, he comes with a different energy all the time. It is not easy to play 100 games for India across formats. I would like to congratulate him. Every time we see him, his game seems to be on a different level," said Rohit on Star Sports.

The skipper hoped that the star batter is at his best throughout the tournament. KL Rahul said that Virat had guided the current young Indian set-up to where it is now. "You have made us realise that we can try to push boundaries and improve in terms of skill and fitness," he added.

Star T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav said, "It is another milestone for you Virat bhai. The way you are on the field, be the same way, electrifying and spreading as much knowledge as possible to all. Love to see you on the ground."

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, his teammate in the under-19 2008 World Cup winning team said that Virat's dedication and hunger for runs are the same as it was back in the under-19 days.

