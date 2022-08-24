Story ProgressBack to home
Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup Qualifiers, Live Score Updates: Hong Kong Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs UAE
Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup Qualifiers, Live Updates: Hong Kong face UAE in the sixth and final match of the Asia Cup qualifier on Wednesday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman
Asia Cup Qualifier Live: Hong Kong elect to field against United Arab Emirates© Twitter
Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup Qualifiers, Live Updates: Hong Kong face UAE in the sixth and final match of the Asia Cup qualifier on Wednesday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman. So far, Hong Kong have remained unbeaten in the tournament, as they defeated Singapore and Kuwait in their first two games. Meanwhile, UAE have lost one game, out of the two they have played. The clash between the two sides will be interesting one as Hong Kong will look to flawlessly end their Asia Cup qualifier campaign. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Asia Cup Qualifier between Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates from Al Amerat in Oman
Match 6, Asia Cup Qualifier, 2022, Aug 24, 2022
Play In Progress
HK
UAE
84/5 (13.0)
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
Hong Kong won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.46
Batsman
Chundangapoyil Rizwan
31 (32)
Zawar Farid
5* (7)
Bowler
Yasim Murtaza
13/1 (3)
Mohammad Ghazanfar
18/0 (3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022 and CWG 2022 check out the Schedule, Live Score and Medals Tally. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
HK vs UAE, Asia Cup Live Scorecard
2 runs, played towards covers.
No run, played towards third man.
2 runs, played towards fine leg.
1 run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards point.
No run.
1 run, played towards mid on.
OUT! That's caught by the fielder.
1 run, played towards square leg.
1 run, played towards fine leg.
Four! Played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards point.
1 run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards mid on.
1 run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards square leg.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1 run, played towards point.
1 run, played towards fine leg.