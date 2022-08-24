India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is gearing up for the upcoming Asia Cup, starting August 27 in the United Arab Emirates. He and other senior players were rested during India's recently-concluded three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe to stay fresh for the continental event. Hardik on Tuesday shared a video on social media in which was could be seen imitating Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action and celebration style. While sharing the video on Instagram, Hardik wrote "How's the form, Boom?" with a laughing emoji.

Watch the video here:

Bumrah responded to Hardik's post, praising him for both his action and the celebration.

Jasprit Bumrah reacted to Hardik Pandya's video.

Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard both reacted to the video by writing "Zlatan", referring to Swedish football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Hardik, Krunal and Pollard formed the core of the Mumbai Indians lineup along with Bumrah until the last season, when Hardik was snapped up by Gujarat Titans and Krunal bought in the auction by Lucknow Super Giants.

While Hardik Pandya has been named in India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, Jasprit Bumrah will miss the event due to a back injury. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, the pacer had uploaded a video of his recovery process on social media. In the shared clip on Instagram, Bumrah could be seen jumping hurdles and throwing the ball as he looked to be match-fit again.

In Bumrah's absence in Asia Cup, specialist bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan will form the Indian pace attack with Hardik also being available to roll his arms over.

Besides Bumrah, Harshal Patel will also miss the continental event as he failed to make a cut into the squad due to injury.

Team India will be led by Rohit Sharma in the Asia Cup. The side will start its campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.