The Afghanistan-Pakistan Super 4 match at the Asia Cup on Wednesday was a closely fought one with the latter prevailing in the last over of a 130-run chase. Courtesy the win, Pakistan set up a final clash with Sri Lanka on Sunday. However, the match between the Babar Azam-led Pakistan and the Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan was also witness to some untoward incident between Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmed Malik. It happened in the 19th over after Pakistan batter Ali was dismissed by Malik.

After Malik dismissed Ali, he went on to confront the batter, and performed a fist pump to celebrate the wicket. Asif did not like Fareed's actions, and even he raised his bat, but then started walking away. Fareed also made a shoulder barge on Asif while the batter was walking back. Luckily, other Afghanistan players intervened and separated the two players.

Now, former Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib has called for a 'ban' on Ali for his actions. "This is stupidity at extreme level by Asif Ali and should be ban from the rest of the tournament, any bowler has the right to celebrate but being physical is not acceptable at all," Naib tweeted.

This is stupidity at extreme level by Asif Ali and should be ban from the rest of the tournament, any bowler has the right to celebrate but being physical is not acceptable at all. @icc @ACCMedia1 pic.twitter.com/3ledpmM3mt — Gulbadin Naib (@GbNaib) September 7, 2022

Pakistan's win meant that India and Afghanistan are out of reckoning for the final to be played on Sunday as they are winless from two matches. With four points each, Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the title clash.

Invited to bat, Afghanistan posted 129 for six with Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with a 37-ball 35. Pakistan chased down the target with four balls to spare, reaching 131 for 9 in 19.2 overs.

Shadab Khan top-scored for Pakistan with 36 while Iftikhar Ahmed made 30. For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi took three wickets apiece while Rashid Khan got two.

With PTI inputs