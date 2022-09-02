India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out for the remainder of the Asia Cup having sustained a right knee injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Friday. Jadeja is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. The BCCI named Axar Patel as Jadeja's replacement for the remainder of the tournament. Axar was earlier named as one of the standby players in the squad and will join the squad soon. Jadeja featured in both of India's game in the group stage, against Pakistan and Hong Kong, respectively.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon," the BCCI said in a statement.

Against Pakistan, Jadeja joint top-scored with a knock of 35, although he went wicketless. In the match against Hong Kong, Jadeja took one wicket, but did not get the chance to bat.

India will now take on either Pakistan or Hong Kong in their first match of the Super 4 stage of Sunday, September 4.

India's squad for Asia Cup:Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan