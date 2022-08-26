The Asia Cup 2022 kicks off on August 27 with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. On the other hand, defending champions India will kick-start their campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. It is worth noting that the continental event was earlier set to take place in Sri Lanka but the economic crisis in the country saw the tournament being shifted to United Arab Emirates. The gulf nation will be hosting the event across two venues - Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The continental event will be played in the T20 format, featuring 6 teams divided into two groups at the start. In their respective groups, the teams will be playing each other once. The top two teams from both the groups will then advance to the Super 4s, where all the four teams will be playing once against each other.

The top two teams from the Super 4s will advance to the final that is scheduled to take place on September 11.

Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Date, Timings And Venues

Group Phase

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, August 27, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

India vs Pakistan, August 28, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, August 30, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah

India vs Hong Kong, August 31, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, September 1, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, September 2, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah

Super 4 Phase

B1 vs B2, September 3, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah

A1 vs A2, September 4, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

A1 vs B1, September 6, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

A2 vs B2, September 7, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

A1 vs B2, September 8, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

A2 vs B1, September 9, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Final

1st in Super 4 vs 2nd in Super 4, September 11, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai