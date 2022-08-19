The preparations are on full swing for all the top cricket teams around the world ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup. For teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the August 27-September 11 Asia Cup will be a great opportunity to test their mettle against the best ahead of the showpiece event in Australia. India and Pakistan face each other in Asia Cup on August 28 and it will be the first time the two sides will face each other after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Former Pakistan cricket team star spinner Dansh Kaneria feels that India hold a slight edge over Pakistan going into the Asia Cup clash.

"It is a bit early to say. I want to see KL Rahul's form in the Zimbabwe series because he is coming back from injury. Then there is a question on Rohit Sharma who is recovering from his back injury. In the Pakistan team, Naseem Shah was limping around with his knee injury as well and then Shaheen Shah Afridi's fitness issue. There are few players from both sides who are on the injury list," Danish Kaneria, who played 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan, told indiatoday.in.

"For now, India have that impact, they can come back because they have been playing a good amount of T20 cricket. So 60 percent to India and 40 percent to Pakistan. 60 percent to India because of their bowling strength. India's spin bowling is good with world-class Ravichandran Ashwin, (Ravi) Bishnoi, (Yuzvendra) Chahal, (Ravindra) Jadeja. And fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh, who can do wonders for team India. Pakistan have to look into their bowling department, if there is no Shaheen Shah Afridi then who will be coming in for him?"

The group stage of the Asia cup starts on August 27 while the final will be played on September 11.