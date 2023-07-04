Since Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal grabbed the headlines in the second Ashes Test, the social media has been abuzz with both the Australian and the England camps targetting each other. Bairstow was given out when Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps after the England batsman walked out of his crease after ducking under a Cameron Green bouncer. There was confusion in the middle, Bairstow seemingly believing the ball was dead at the end of the over, but Australia were happy to proceed with a deeply divisive appeal.

The umpires sent the decision upstairs for review by TV umpire Marais Erasmus, who had no option but to confirm Bairstow's stumping dismissal.

Now, a video of Jonny Bairstow stumping out a rival batter in a cheeky fashion is going viral. The clip, of that of a County match, shows Nottinghamshire batter Samit Patel leaving a delivery during a match against Yorkhsire, for whom Bairstow is wicketkeeping.

However, Bairstow waits and removes the bails only when Patel's foot raised in the air, stumping the Nottinghamshire batter.

"It's very very smart from Jonny Bairstow"



"Brilliant work by Jonny Bairstow, a wicket out of absolutely nothing there"



"a lot of credit to Jonny Bairstow for realizing the moment"#TheAshes pic.twitter.com/OXnt6mCJfG — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) July 4, 2023

Advertisement

"It's very, very smart from Jonny Bairstow," the commentator said. "Samit Patel will trudge off, the weight of the world upon his shoulders as though it's all a terrible conspiracy, but in fact it's a lousy bit of cricket by him. Just lifting his foot and Bairstow does the rest. A lot of credit to Jonny Bairstow for realising the moment."

Bairstow was given out when Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps after the England batsman walked out of his crease after ducking under a Cameron Green bouncer.

There was confusion in the middle, Bairstow seemingly believing the ball was dead at the end of the over, but Australia were happy to proceed with a deeply divisive appeal.

The umpires sent the decision upstairs for review by TV umpire Marais Erasmus, who had no option but to confirm Bairstow's stumping dismissal.

Advertisement

With AFP inputs