Former India skipper MS Dhoni is regarded one of the best captains in the history of cricket. From playing unbelievable knocks with the bat to showcasing lightening fast wicketkeeping skills, the 41-year-old cricketer has taken Team India across the line on numerous occasions. Over the years, Dhoni earned the title of "Mr Cool" due to his calm and composed nature, even during the extreme conditions in a match. However, former India batter Virender Sehwag has found a new "Mr Cool" and he is none other than Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins, who brilliantly led his side to victory over England in the first Ashes game on Tuesday.

Playing in Birmingham, the visitors held their nerves as Cummins (44*) and Nathan Lyon (16*) stitched an unbeaten partnership of 55 runs and took their side across the line in the chase of 281.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag wrote, "What a Test Match. One of the best I have seen in recent times. Test cricket is Best Cricket. Was a gutsy decision by England to declare just before close on Day 1, especially considering the weather. But Khawaja was outstanding in both innings and @patcummins30 is the new Mr. Cool in Test cricket. What an innings under pressure and that partnership with Lyon was one to remember for a long time."

England did well on the 5th day after rain forced the game to start late. With the early dismissals of the likes of Scott Boland, Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Alex Carey, the hosts put themselves in the driving seat but the challenge of Cummins and Lyon came out of the syllabus.

While Cummins went on to score 44 runs off 73 balls, Lyon gave him excellent company with 16 off 28. Their partnership of 55 runs for the 9th wicket dented England's hopes of taking a lead in the series.

To put things into context, this is the joint-highest score that has been chased down by a visiting side at Edgbaston, with South Africa also chasing down 281 in 2008.

Overall, the 55-run stand between Cummins and Lyon was the 4th highest in the history of Test cricket for the 9th wicket in a successful run-chase. The successful 282-run chase is also Australia's 4th highest in the history of the Ashes.

England, having lost the opening Test, would look to bounce back in the following matches.