Australia spinner Nathan Lyon achieved a historic milestone on Wednesday as he turned up for the 100th consecutive Test for the national team, featuring in the playing XI for the second Ashes Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The landmark moment is a testament to the spinner's longevity and consistency in the sport, that he practically has been undroppable in the longest format of the game, no matter the venue or the opposition that team has come up against.

In terms of bowlers, no player has ever managed to play 100 consecutive Tests. In the list of batters, former England skipper Alastair Cook tops the list.

Players with most consecutive Tests:

159 - Alastair Cook 153 - Allan Border 107 - Mark Waugh 106 - Sunil Gavaskar 101 - Brendon McCullum 100* - Nathan Lyon

On the match eve, Lyon said: "I don't feel like I need to change much. I actually really enjoy bowling here using the slope to our advantage as bowlers. But it's a different challenge, it's a different wicket. We're not sure what the wicket is going to look like on day one, whether it's going to be overcast or whatnot. So if the seamers do the work and I don't have to do much, that's all well and good. I'm happy to put my hand up in the tough situations, and we'll have a crack and see how we go."

On the occasion, Australian captain Pat Cummins heaped praise on Lyon for his longevity, fitness and form. "It's a testament to not only how good Nath is in terms of longevity and fitness and form, but to be able to play 100 Tests means you're getting picked in all conditions," Australia skipper Pat Cummins said at his pre-game media conference as quoted by cricket.com.au.

In 121 test matches, Lyon has picked 495 wickets with an average of 30.99. His best bowling return is 8/50 in an innings and 13/154 in a match.

Lyon's contribution to Australia's men's Test team clearly goes beyond his impressive skill set as he has not been dropped since 99 matches.

"I know at the start of his career, you'd talk about (possibly playing) four quicks at the Gabba but he's just so valuable to our team that I couldn't imagine a side without Nath in there.

England's Playing XI will be without their experienced all-rounder Moeen Ali who was omitted following the finger injury he sustained at Edgbaston last week. And therefore England are going with four seamers however Cummins feels lucky that they have Lyon on their side.

I've seen they (England) have gone with four quicks, which is probably as we expected after seeing Moeen's injury last week, but I feel really lucky we've got Nath," Cummins further added.

Australia will look to make their lead 2-0 while England will try to equalize the scorecard in the second test match of the Ashes Series at the historic Lord's on Wednesday.

WIth ANI inputs