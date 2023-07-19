England vs Australia, 4th Ashes Test, Day 1 Live Score: Usman Khawaja, David Warner Steady, England Eye Early Wickets vs Australia
ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test Live: James Anderson returns to the England side as the hosts look to level the series against Australia with a win in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester
Ollie Robinson makes way in the only change from the side that won the third Test to reduce Australia's series lead to 2-1 with two to play. Meanwhile, David Warner has kept his place in Australia's XI despite the opener's ongoing struggles against England paceman Stuart Broad. Josh Hazlewood returns to the side, with spinner Todd Murphy dropped.
Australia Playing XI:David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
England Playing XI:Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
No run.
Angles this away from the batter outside off and slightly back of a length. Usman Khawaja shoulders his arms to this one as the ball carries through nicely towards the keeper.
Strays down leg side this time and continues to bowl on a good length. Usman Khawaja looks to play this fine but misses.
James Anderson bowls this on a good length and pitching outside leg. Usman Khawaja blocks this out towards mid-wicket.
James Anderson will share the attack and bowl from the end named after him!
Continues to bowl full and at the stumps. David Warner flicks this towards square leg. 6 runs coming from the first over and Australia are up and running.
Usman Khawaja opens his account as well! This is bowled full and in line with the stumps. Usman Khawaja clips this wide of mid on and takes a run.
Delivers this on a good length and outside the off stump. Usman Khawaja raises his bat and allows this to go through to the keeper.
Goes full this time and into the pads. David Warner flicks this towards deep backward square leg and takes a single.
Bowls this on a good length and on and off-stump line. David Warner gets behind the line of the ball and blocks this back towards the bowler.
FOUR! David Warner decides to adopt the attacking plan against Stuart Broad! This is bowled slightly back of a length and outside the off stump from 'round the wicket. David Warner gets on his toes and slaps this towards deep cover for four runs to get off the mark.
We are all set for the game to begin as the umpires make their way out to the middle. The England players are in a huddle at the boundary line for a few last-minute instructions from Ben Stokes before taking their respective positions on the field. David Warner and Usman Khawaja will open the inning for Australia and will want to get a good partnership going here. However, Warner will need to get over his demons to negotiate Stuart Broad who has the new ball in his hand and is ready to begin proceedings. Let's play...
We are moments away from the start of the game but first, the players and the match officials will line up for the national anthems. It will be Australia's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of England.
Pat Cummins, the captain of Australia says that they would have opted to bowl first too but it looks like a good wicket to bat. Adds that the game is played at a quick pace at this venue which is why they going without a spinner in this game. Shares that they are playing with two allrounders which gives them an advantage and says that it is always a risk but they are confident. Claims that when they have five days of cricket in a Test match, the weather always comes into play. Mentions that they had a good break with the players going to different places in Europe but have been training together for the last few days.
Ben Stokes, the skipper of England says that they are going to bowl first. Adds that the weather is good but it will play its part in the next few days. Mentions that a break in the last week was much needed after the three Tests. Adds that Moeen Ali brings a lot of balance to their side and having him makes a world of good. Closes by saying that Brook will play at 5 where he has done well.
England (Playing XI) - Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson (In place of Ollie Robinson).
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green (In place of Todd Murphy), Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Josh Hazlewood.
TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favour of England. They have elected to BOWL first.
Australia are the number one Test side in the world and with their clinical approach in the first two Test matches, it seemed like they would bulldoze their way through the series. That said, both their wins went right down to the wire and eventually they were beaten in the last match. The series has come alive and the visitors will know that they will be facing a hostile crowd as well as a pumped-up opponent, especially after the stumping incident at the 'Home of Cricket'. They have also announced that there will be one change in their playing XI with Cameron Green returning to the side in place of Todd Murphy. Will they be able to recover from their loss in the last match and clinch the series? Or will England continue their winning momentum and make it 2-2? We will find out soon. Stay tuned for the toss and team updates.
England have made one change to their playing eleven with James Anderson brought into the side in place of Ollie Robinson. The loss of Ollie Pope seems to have unsettled their batting order slightly as they have opted to try Harry Brook and Moeen Ali in his position and keep Joe Root at number 4. It did not work as well as they expected and we could see them tweak their batting order slightly. The form of Jonny Bairstow has been a concern and he will want to come to the party when it matters the most. Their bowling has been strengthened remarkably with the introduction of Mark Wood whose searing pace has had the Aussie batters on their toes. England seem to have finally got their team composition right and will be eager to level the series before going to the Oval for the final game.