ENG vs AUS, 4th Ashes Test Live: James Anderson returns to the England side as the hosts look to level the series against Australia with a win in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Ollie Robinson makes way in the only change from the side that won the third Test to reduce Australia's series lead to 2-1 with two to play. Meanwhile, David Warner has kept his place in Australia's XI despite the opener's ongoing struggles against England paceman Stuart Broad. Josh Hazlewood returns to the side, with spinner Todd Murphy dropped. (Live Scorecard)

Australia Playing XI:David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

England Playing XI:Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Here are the LIVE updates of the Day 1 of the 4th Ashes Test between England and Australia from Manchester: