World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Portugal Live Score: Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo Face-Off In Tense Contest

Diego Godin, the man who leads the best defence in the FIFA World Cup 2018 so far, will try to stop his old foe Cristiano Ronaldo when Uruguay and Portugal lock horns in a Round of 16 clash in Sochi on Saturday. It will be a fascinating battle at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi when the 33-year-old Ronaldo, who is enjoying his best World Cup 2018 by scoring four out of five of Portugal's goals, will be against a side coming through the group stage in Russia without conceding a goal. Uruguay captain Godin of Atletico Madrid is an expert at keeping clean sheets. The Atletico defence is the most formidable in the European club game as it managed to keep 34 clean sheets in all competitions last season and Uruguay have not conceded a goal in six games in 2018. (LIVE SCORES: Uruguay vs Portugal)

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Uruguay vs Portugal match, straight from Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

21:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Round of 16 clash between Uruguay and Portugal.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, though has already scored four times at this World Cup, including a hat-trick on his last visit here when Portugal drew 3-3 with Spain. That means he has 85 international goals, more than any other male European player in history.

In the last two years, he has scored two hat-tricks for Real against Godin's Atletico, having also emerged victorious in two Madrid derby Champions League finals.

But the rugged and brave Godin, who needed reconstructive dental surgery after having three teeth punched out in an aerial challenge with Valencia's goalkeeper earlier this year, has succeeded in muzzling Ronaldo on plenty other occasions at club level going back almost a decade.