World Cup 2018, Serbia vs Switzerland Live Football Score: Serbia Aim To Seal Last 16 Berth Vs Switzerland

Serbia will attempt to wrap up qualification to the World Cup knockout rounds on Friday as they take on a Switzerland team brimming with confidence after grabbing a draw with Brazil. The Serbs control their own destiny in Group E after an opening 1-0 win against Costa Rica on Sunday, which came courtesy of a stunning Aleksandar Kolarov free-kick. Victory over Switzerland in Kaliningrad on Friday would guarantee Serbia a place in the last 16, regardless of whether they win or lose their final group game with Brazil next week. Roma star Kolarov acknowledged that Serbia are in a strong position to qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time since they competed alongside Montenegro in 1998. However, the 32-year-old cautioned that the Serbs would take nothing for granted against the Swiss. (LIVE Scores: Serbia vs Switzerland).

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Serbia vs Switzerland Group E, straight from Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

21:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the crucial Group E fixture between Serbia and Switzerland.

Serbia boast a host of current and former EPL talent, including Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

But their rising star is Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a rangy attacking midfielder who has drawn comparisons to Serbian great Dejan Stankovic.

Former coach Slavoljub Muslin, who led the team to qualification for Russia, reportedly paid with his job for failing to select Milinkovic-Savic.

It's not a mistake current coach Mladen Krstajic intends to repeat and the Lazio man -- who has reportedly attracted the interest of Real Madrid -- was lively against Costa Rica.