2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

Updated: 21 June 2018 19:12 IST

World Cup 2018, France vs Peru Live Football Score: France Look To Seal 16 Berth Against Peru
FIFA Football World Cup 2018: France will be looking to make it two wins on the trot against Peru © AFP

With their title rivals failing to fire, France have vowed to ramp up the intensity and put their stamp on the World Cup with a victory over Peru on Thursday. Didier Deschamps' team were far from fluid against Australia in their opening game in Russia, needing VAR (the Video Assistant Referee) and consequent Antoine Griezmann penalty, then an own goal about 10 minutes from time, to snatch a 2-1 win. But, while unconvincing, a French side featuring a misfiring front three of the usually prolific Griezmann and starlets Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele at least avoided embarrassment. With holders Germany losing to Mexico and Spain, Argentina and Brazil all drawing their opening games, the Peru clash is a prime opportunity for the French to stake their claim as the team to beat in Russia.
Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, France vs Peru, straight from the Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg

18:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the second match of the day. Till then, you may follow our live blog updates from the first match between Denmark and Peru here.

Another defeat for Peru, who will again be sporting their distinctive red sash shirts, could spell the end of their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds, in their first World Cup since 1982. The 34-year-old striker Paolo Guerrero, who won a late reprieve to play in Russia after his drugs ban was overturned, came on for the last 30 minutes against Denmark and Peru's all-time leading goalscorer looks likely to start.

