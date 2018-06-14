World Cup, Portugal vs Spain: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Spain and Portugal will clash on Friday in the first high-profile encounter of the World Cup at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi. However, off-field happenings have dominated the news for both teams. While Spain's FIFA World Cup preparations were thrown into turmoil on Wednesday as Real Madrid-bound coach Julen Lopetegui was fired on the eve of the tournament, just two days before their opening game in Russia, the Portuguese too have been hit by some unrest in the squad. Four of Fernando Santos' squad have cancelled their Sporting Lisbon contracts following a chaotic season. William Carvalho, Gelson Martins, Bruno Fernandes and Bas Dost joined Rui Patricio and Daniel Podence in filing notices with the Portuguese Securities Market Commission.
When is the World Cup Portugal vs Spain match?
The World Cup Portugal vs Spain match will take place on Friday, June 15, 2018.
Where is the World Cup Portugal vs Spain match?
The World Cup Portugal vs Spain match will be played at Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi.
What time does the World Cup Portugal vs Spain match begin?
The World Cup Portugal vs Spain match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup Portugal vs Spain match?
The World Cup Portugal vs Spain match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD for English viewers and Sony Ten 3 SD and HD for Hindi.
How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup Portugal vs Spain match?
The World Cup Portugal vs Spain match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.