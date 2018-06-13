FIFA World Cup, Russia vs Saudi Arabia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The FIFA World Cup fever is finally taking hold in Russia, where wild enthusiasm in provincial centres such as chilly Kazan is filtering through to Moscow ahead of Thursday's opening match in the capital. The tournament opener featuring Russia and Saudi Arabia at the imposing 80,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium has so far failed to capture the imagination of Muscovites, although they have warmly welcomed foreign fans. Hosts Russia will walk out onto the pitch at the Luzhniki Stadium ranked a lowly 70th in the world, three spots below Group A rivals Saudi Arabia, and without a victory in eight months. However, Russia has spent more than $13 billion on preparations for the big event, and President Vladimir Putin will be eager for the hosts to get off to the best possible start. In contrast, a defeat against minnows Saudi Arabia would heighten the prospect of Russia becoming just the second host nation to be eliminated in the group stage, after South Africa eight years ago.
When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match will take place on Thursday, June 14, 2018.
Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match will be played at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.
What time does The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match begins at 8:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match will be shown on Sony Ten SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.