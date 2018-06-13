FIFA World Cup, Russia vs Saudi Arabia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The FIFA World Cup fever is finally taking hold in Russia, where wild enthusiasm in provincial centres such as chilly Kazan is filtering through to Moscow ahead of Thursday's opening match in the capital. The tournament opener featuring Russia and Saudi Arabia at the imposing 80,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium has so far failed to capture the imagination of Muscovites, although they have warmly welcomed foreign fans. Hosts Russia will walk out onto the pitch at the Luzhniki Stadium ranked a lowly 70th in the world, three spots below Group A rivals Saudi Arabia, and without a victory in eight months. However, Russia has spent more than $13 billion on preparations for the big event, and President Vladimir Putin will be eager for the hosts to get off to the best possible start. In contrast, a defeat against minnows Saudi Arabia would heighten the prospect of Russia becoming just the second host nation to be eliminated in the group stage, after South Africa eight years ago.